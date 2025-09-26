Netanyahu Quotes Moses After Israel Hacks Every Phone in Gaza to Broadcast U.N. Speech: 'Let My People Go'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invoked the famous words of Moses — “Let my people go” — in a Friday speech delivered to the United Nations General Assembly, but broadcast into the Gaza Strip.

“Much of the world no longer remembers Oct. 7, but we remember. Israel remembers Oct. 7,” he told the delegates. “On Oct. 7, [2023], Hamas carried out the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust,” he said.

“They slaughtered 1,200 innocent people, including over 40 Americans and foreign nationals from dozens of countries represented here. They beheaded men. They raped women. They burned babies alive. They burned babies alive in front of their parents. What monsters! And these monsters took more than 250 people hostage,” Netanyahu continued.

“So far, we’ve brought home 207 of these hostages. But 48 still remain in the dungeons of Gaza: 20 of them are alive, starved, tortured, deprived of any daylight, deprived of humanity,” the prime minister said.

הנאום המלא של ראש ממשלת ישראל באו״ם >> The full speech of the Prime Minister of Israel at the UN >> pic.twitter.com/tt2Q9WoXmJ — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 26, 2025

Later in the speech, Netanyahu invoked the words Moses delivered to Pharaoh in ancient Egypt, likely around 1400 B.C., according to the Bible answer site Got Questions.

“Let my people go,” God instructed Moses to tell the Egyptian leader.

On Friday, Netanyahu explained to the United Nations delegates that his speech was being broadcast into the Gaza Strip via loudspeakers set up on the Israeli side of the border and through the residents’ cell phones.

“Ladies and gentlemen, thanks to special efforts by Israeli intelligence, my words are now also being carried. They’re streamed live to the cell phones of Gazans. So to the remaining Hamas leaders and to the jailers of our hostages, I now say, lay down your arms. Let my people go!” he exclaimed.

“Free the hostages. All of them, the whole 48, free the hostages now. If you do, you will live. If you don’t, Israel will hunt you down,” he said.

Israel announces they have taken control of every cell phone in Gaza, in order to broadcast Netanyahu’s UN speech live to each phone: “Lay down your arms, let my people go, free all of the hostages NOW. If you do, you will live. If you don’t, Israel will hunt you down….” pic.twitter.com/Vrj14Zig9P — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) September 26, 2025

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he believes a deal has been reached to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

“It’s looking like we have a deal on Gaza. We’ll let you know. I think it’s a deal that will get the hostages back. It’s going to be a deal that will end the war… It’s going to be peace,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump announces, “It’s looking like we have a deal on Gaza” that would secure the return of the hostages and end the war. pic.twitter.com/sbEkDEupKG — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 26, 2025

On Tuesday, he called out world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a speech to the UN General Assembly for unilaterally recognizing a Palestinian state.

“As everyone knows, I have also been deeply engaged in seeking a cease-fire in Gaza. Have to get that done. You have to get it done,” Trump said.

.@POTUS: “Instead of giving in to Hamas’s ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!” pic.twitter.com/rkZoTTCoLD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 23, 2025

He added, “Instead of giving in to Hamas’ ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now.”

