Netanyahu Refuses to Blink After Biden's Weapons Threat: 'We Will Stand Alone'

 By Jack Davis  May 10, 2024 at 11:30am
In words and deeds, Israel has refused to alter its military strategy to fit President Joe Biden’s most recent ultimatum.

Biden this week threatened that if Israel moved forward with an assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is the last major stronghold of Hamas, the United States would cut off munitions Israel needs to do the job.

Biden’s comment followed his administration’s decision to withhold some bombs from a shipment of arms to Israel.

But on Friday, Israeli tanks pressed forward to battle Hamas terrorists in one section of Rafah where fighting had begun earlier this week, according to the Times of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remained as pugnacious as ever, declaring: “If we need to … we will stand alone. I have said that if necessary, we will fight with our fingernails,” according to the BBC.

Netanyahu cited Israel’s 1948 War of Independence when the country fought multiple Arab states to survive.

“In the War of Independence 76 years ago, we were the few against the many,” Netanyahu said. “We did not have weapons. There was an arms embargo on Israel, but with great strength of spirit, heroism and unity among us, we were victorious.”

Should Biden be more supportive of Israel?

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, responded to Biden by saying that Israel’s “enemies as well as … best of friends” should understand that his country “cannot be subdued.”

“We will stand strong, we will achieve our goals,” Gallant said.

The Times of Israel said the fighting in Rafah remains what Israel considers part of a limited battle there, while noting that Israeli officials are uncertain if Biden shares that view.

Itamar Yaar, former deputy head of Israel’s National Security Council and CEO of Commanders for Israel’s Security, said Biden’s words are largely symbolic – for now, according to The Associated Press.

“It’s not some kind of American embargo on American munitions support, but I think it’s some kind of diplomatic message to Mr. Netanyahu that he needs to take into consideration American interests more than he has over the last few months,” Yaar said, calling Biden’s words “a kind of a signal, a ‘be careful.’”

In an Op-Ed in the New York Post, Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, and Blaise Misztal, the group’s vice president for policy, did not mince words, calling Biden’s comment “one of the worst American betrayals of a close ally in recent memory.”

They framed Biden as more interested in politics than in wiping out Hamas, writing that “the White House determined that to win re-election, the president needed to cater to pro-Hamas, anti-Israel, anti-American Arab-Americans in Michigan and to young Americans with similar views.”

“The Biden administration then pressed for a Palestinian state, which is anathema to Israelis post-Oct. 7. It increasingly criticized Israel over Gaza, opposed letting it finish off Hamas’ last battalions in Rafah and pressed for a lasting cease-fire even without Hamas’ release of hostages,” Makovsky and Misztal wrote.

“Biden’s arms embargo against Israel doubles down on this approach.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
