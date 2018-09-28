SECTIONS
US News World News
Print

Netanyahu Rocks UN: Iran Has ‘Secret Atomic Warehouse’

Benjamin Netanyahu presents before the UNJohn Moore / Getty ImagesBenjamin Netanyahu presents before the UN (John Moore / Getty Images)

By Chris Agee
at 11:07am
Print

Israel’s prime minister levied serious allegations against Iran during this week’s meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to Reuters, Benjamin Netanyahu addressed what he said is “another secret facility” Iran is using to stockpile material related to the development of nuclear weapons.

“I am disclosing for the first time that Iran has another secret facility in Tehran, a secret atomic warehouse for storing massive amounts of equipment and materiel from Iran’s secret nuclear program,” he told the international audience Thursday.

Using visual aids to describe the location and capacity of the alleged storage facilities, Netanyahu said that they sprang up in response to a previous raid on a warehouse known to contain such material.

“Since we raided the atomic archive, they’ve been busy cleaning out the atomic warehouse,” he said.

TRENDING: Oops: Democrat Candidate’s Childhood Poverty Story Revealed To Be Fake

Netanyahu said Iranian officials moved a massive stockpile to various other locations in an effort to conceal it.

“Just last month they removed 15 kilograms of radioactive materiel,” he said. “You know what they did with it? They took it out and they spread it around Tehran in an effort to hide the evidence.”

Even as Netanyahu made the allegation, he said that Iran is still plotting further obfuscation in violation of its agreement to curtail its nuclear-weapons program.

“This site contained as much as 300 tonnes – 300 tonnes – of nuclear-related equipment and materiel,” Netanyahu said.

Do you believe Iran is violating its nuclear agreement?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In response to the comments, a U.S. Department of State source released a statement in support of an International Atomic Energy Agency investigation.

The spokesperson wrote that it was “absolutely imperative that the IAEA fully exercise its authorities in order to provide confidence to the international community that there are no undeclared nuclear materials or activities in Iran.”

Iranian officials, however, claimed that the charges against them are unfounded.

Bahram Qassemi, a spokesman for the nation’s foreign ministry, predicted that the “world will only laugh loudly at this type of false, meaningless and unnecessary speech and false shows.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted his denunciation of Netanyahu’s allegations, issuing his own claims about Israel.

RELATED: Israel Follows United States’ Lead, Also Backs Away from UN Human Rights Body

“No arts & craft show will ever obfuscate that Israel is only regime in our region with a *secret* and *undeclared* nuclear weapons program – including an *actual atomic arsenal*,” he wrote. “Time for Israel to fess up and open its illegal nuclear weapons program to international inspectors.”

In his remarks this week, Netanyahu applauded the U.S. response to Iran while criticizing nations across Europe and beyond.

“While the United States is confronting Iran with new sanctions, Europe and others are appeasing Iran by trying to help it bypass those new sanctions,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Christine Blasey FordResearchgate.net screen shot

Kavanaugh Accuser Makes More Demands for Hearing

Josh Manning

Brett Kavanaugh/Dianne FeinsteinDrew Angerer / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Do Conservatives Have a Deep Plant Tricking Democrats into Suicidal Kavanaugh Attacks?

Randy DeSoto

Brett Kavanaugh sworn inWin McNamee / Getty Images

Breaking: Senate Judiciary Committee Votes Kavanaugh Through, Flake Throws a Wrench

Leah Jessen

Rep. Ted Lieu, left, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, right.Rich Polk / Getty Images for MedMen Enterprises; Andrew Harnik / AFP / Getty Images

Democrat Rep. Says Kavanaugh’s Anger Over Heinous Accusations Could Indicate He’s a Mean Drunk

Savannah Pointer

Attorney Michael Avenatti listens to a question during a news conference with Battle Born Progress, a progressive communications organization, on August 31, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee Releases Document That Exposes Michael Avenatti’s Lies

Steven Beyer

Michael Reynolds-Pool / Getty Images

Ford Contradicts WaPo Article, Says She Doesn’t Recall Who Drove Her Home

Randy DeSoto

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley appears on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

Nikki Haley Just Revealed What Happened After UN Members Laughed at Trump

Jack Davis

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) listens during Brett Kavanaugh's US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing to be an Associate Justice on the US Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Sept. 4, 2018.Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

Breaking: Potential Swing Vote Announces Support for Kavanaugh

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.