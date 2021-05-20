Combined Shape
Netanyahu Says Israel Has Thwarted an Attack from Iran

Jack DavisMay 20, 2021 at 12:54pm
Iran has joined in the attacks on Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday.

Netanyahu tweeted a video of himself with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during which Netanyahu held a piece of what he said was an armed Iranian drone that was downed in the Beit Shean area.

The Jerusalem Post reported the drone was downed Tuesday by an Apache helicopter.

“I described during our meeting that while we’re fighting on various fronts, the true backer of much of this aggression is Iran,” Netanyahu tweeted.

“Iran not only supports completely the Islamic Jihad in Gaza, and gives them all the finance, they also give weapons to Hamas as well as to Hezbollah and they provide the scaffolding on which these organizations really work.”

“While we were engaged in these hostilities a few days ago, Iran sent an armed drone from Iraq or Syria, which our forces intercepted on the border between Israel and Jordan, and that I think says everything on the true patron of terror in the Middle East and in the world: Iran,” Netanyahu said.

Iran has openly embraced Hamas during the terrorist group’s series of rocket attacks against Israel, according to The Post.

The Post reported an Iranian news site quoted a letter from Iranian Quds Force Cmdr. Ismail Ghaani to Hamas’s Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades Cmdr. Mohammed Dief. Ghaani said Dief was “faithful to your promise to the enemy. The usurper tasted the fear, defeat and humiliation … This war has ushered in a new phase in the battle with the enemy … The equation is that the enemy cannot isolate Quds [Jerusalem] without receiving a tough response.”

During his visit to Israel, Maas said, “Germany stands with Israel and its right to defend itself.

Do we need to face down Iran to protect Israel?

“I came to Israel to show solidarity and support Israel after the rocket fire from Gaza. Israel has the right to defend itself,” he said. “Israel’s security and that of the Jewish residents here are not negotiable.”

Last month, the U.S. and Israel agreed to create establish a working group “to focus particular attention on the growing threat of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles [UAVs] and Precision-Guided Missiles produced by Iran and provided to its proxies in the Middle East region,” the White House said in a statement, according to The Post.

In 2018, an Iranian drone from Syria was shot down by an Israeli helicopter in northern Israel, according to The Times of Israel.

The reported attack Thursday by the Iranian drone came as Israel is also facing rocket attacks from Lebanon in addition to those being launched from Gaza.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
