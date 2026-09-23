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Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to supporters at the lectern during a party campaign rally at Expo Tel Aviv on Sept. 17, 2026, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to supporters at the lectern during a party campaign rally at Expo Tel Aviv on Sept. 17, 2026, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Erik Marmor / Getty Images)

Netanyahu Sends Warning to Mamdani Ahead of Trip to NYC: 'I'm Gonna Tell the Truth About You'

 By Bryan Chai  September 22, 2026 at 5:50pm
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Well, this should be filled with warm fuzzies.

It’s not exactly a well-kept secret that there is little love lost between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and progressive New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani infamously threatened to arrest Netanyahu on war criminal charges should he ever step foot in the Big Apple.

(Mamdani doesn’t have the jurisdiction to do that.)

Despite lacking legal standing to do anything particularly threatening, the young New York City mayor has nonetheless taken time to blast Netanyahu at every turn.

In an interview that aired Tuesday with CNN, Mamdani again doubled down on Netanyahu being “a war criminal” — though he did acknowledge that arresting the Israeli prime minister was above his pay grade.

Well, the Israeli prime minister has officially fired back at Mamdani — and it comes just days before Netanyahu is slated to make a brief appearance in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, per The Jerusalem Post.

And this wasn’t some blanket “stop slandering me” post. This one also included a very specific threat aimed at Mamdani.

You can view Netanyahu’s X post below:

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Trump Prepares Move to Cripple International Criminal Court in Wake of Netanyahu Arrest Warrant: Report

“Shame on you, Mr. Mamdani,” Netanyahu said in the accompanying X video. “Shame on you for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people. Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews.”

“I’m coming to the U.N. I’m going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers. And I’m going to tell the truth — about you.”

Despite the ominous threat, Netanyahu will have some work cut out for him winning over hearts and minds in deep blue New York City.

In July, reports began surfacing that Mamdani is actually more popular with American Jewish people than Netanyahu was.

A new Associated Press-NORC poll, taken between June 11 and 17 with a sample of 3,040 adults and a margin of sampling error of +/- 2.8 percentage points, found that 38 percent of American Jews believe the United States is “being too supportive of Israel.”

That exceeds the 32 percent who say it is “not being supportive enough.”

Notably, 59 percent of American Jews in this poll held an unfavorable view of Netanyahu.

Comparatively, just 39 percent of American Jews held an unfavorable view of Mamdani.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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