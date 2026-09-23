Netanyahu Sends Warning to Mamdani Ahead of Trip to NYC: 'I'm Gonna Tell the Truth About You'

Well, this should be filled with warm fuzzies.

It’s not exactly a well-kept secret that there is little love lost between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and progressive New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani infamously threatened to arrest Netanyahu on war criminal charges should he ever step foot in the Big Apple.

(Mamdani doesn’t have the jurisdiction to do that.)

Despite lacking legal standing to do anything particularly threatening, the young New York City mayor has nonetheless taken time to blast Netanyahu at every turn.

In an interview that aired Tuesday with CNN, Mamdani again doubled down on Netanyahu being “a war criminal” — though he did acknowledge that arresting the Israeli prime minister was above his pay grade.

Well, the Israeli prime minister has officially fired back at Mamdani — and it comes just days before Netanyahu is slated to make a brief appearance in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, per The Jerusalem Post.

And this wasn’t some blanket “stop slandering me” post. This one also included a very specific threat aimed at Mamdani.

You can view Netanyahu’s X post below:

ממדאני – אני בא לאו״ם כדי להילחם על האמת של החיילים הגיבורים שלנו – וכדי לחשוף את האמת עליך! pic.twitter.com/141PPbSFHm — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 22, 2026

“Shame on you, Mr. Mamdani,” Netanyahu said in the accompanying X video. “Shame on you for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people. Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews.”

“I’m coming to the U.N. I’m going to tell the truth about our heroic soldiers. And I’m going to tell the truth — about you.”

Despite the ominous threat, Netanyahu will have some work cut out for him winning over hearts and minds in deep blue New York City.

In July, reports began surfacing that Mamdani is actually more popular with American Jewish people than Netanyahu was.

A new Associated Press-NORC poll, taken between June 11 and 17 with a sample of 3,040 adults and a margin of sampling error of +/- 2.8 percentage points, found that 38 percent of American Jews believe the United States is “being too supportive of Israel.”

That exceeds the 32 percent who say it is “not being supportive enough.”

Notably, 59 percent of American Jews in this poll held an unfavorable view of Netanyahu.

Comparatively, just 39 percent of American Jews held an unfavorable view of Mamdani.

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