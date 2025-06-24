Share
After the Israel-Iran ceasefire was broken on Tuesday, President Donald Trump, right, reportedly talked to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and told him to scale back his retaliation strike.
After the Israel-Iran ceasefire was broken on Tuesday, President Donald Trump, right, reportedly talked to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and told him to scale back his retaliation strike. (Jack Guez - Pool - AFP / Getty Images ; Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Netanyahu Significantly Alters Plans After Angry Trump Calls and Lays Down the Law: Report

 By Jack Davis  June 24, 2025 at 7:18am
An eruption of Trumpian temper sent shock waves across the Middle East on Tuesday, leading Israel to scale back an attack it planned on Tehran, according to emerging reports.

What was planned as a vengeful attack to deliver bombs and comeuppance to Tehran for violating the ceasefire President Donald Trump declared on Monday, ended up with Israeli jets attacking an Iranian radar installation near Tehran, according to the Times of Israel.

The background: On Monday, Trump announced that a ceasefire would begin as a first step to wind down the conflict between Israel and Iran that began on June 13. The United States bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday, fulfilling Trump’s goal that Iran would not have a nuclear weapon.

However, Israel accused Iran of launching missiles after the ceasefire took effect. Axios reported the missiles were launched at 7:06 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. local time.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the missiles were “intercepted or landed in open areas without causing injuries or damage.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz posted on X that Iran “severely violated the ceasefire” and that Israel would respond with a severe attack.,

Trump, heading for a NATO summit, erupted at the prospect of peace blown to bits by a devastating revenge raid, Axios reported.

“When I say 12 hours [of ceasefire], you don’t go out in the first hour and drop everything you have on them,” Trump said. “I am not happy with Israel going out this morning because of one rocket that was shot [by Iran], perhaps by mistake.”

“We have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they are doing,” he said.

Netanyahu and Trump spoke by phone, with the Israeli leader saying his country needed to slap Iran for the violation.

“In the end, it was decided to significantly scale back the strike, cancel the attack on a large number of targets and strike only one radar system outside of Tehran,” an Israeli official said.

Axios reported that a White House source told it that Trump talked to Netanyahu in “an exceptionally firm and direct way.”

Furious Trump Lets Curse Word Fly as He Unleashes on Israel and Iran: 'I'm Not Happy'

“The president told Netanyahu what needed to happen to sustain the ceasefire. The prime minister understood the severity of the situation and the concerns President Trump expressed,” the source said.

Netanyahu’s office said that during the call, “President Trump expressed his immense appreciation for Israel — which achieved all of its war goals. The president also expressed his confidence in the stability of the ceasefire,” according to the Times of Israel.

“Following President Trump’s conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from further attacks,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Trump also shared the news on Truth Social.

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” he wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation