Netanyahu Significantly Alters Plans After Angry Trump Calls and Lays Down the Law: Report

An eruption of Trumpian temper sent shock waves across the Middle East on Tuesday, leading Israel to scale back an attack it planned on Tehran, according to emerging reports.

What was planned as a vengeful attack to deliver bombs and comeuppance to Tehran for violating the ceasefire President Donald Trump declared on Monday, ended up with Israeli jets attacking an Iranian radar installation near Tehran, according to the Times of Israel.

The background: On Monday, Trump announced that a ceasefire would begin as a first step to wind down the conflict between Israel and Iran that began on June 13. The United States bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday, fulfilling Trump’s goal that Iran would not have a nuclear weapon.

However, Israel accused Iran of launching missiles after the ceasefire took effect. Axios reported the missiles were launched at 7:06 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. local time.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the missiles were “intercepted or landed in open areas without causing injuries or damage.”

The Israeli Air Force carried out a small strike against an Iranian radar north of Tehran a short while ago, Israeli officials confirm. The strike comes in response to Iran’s launch of two ballistic missiles at Israel after the start of a ceasefire this morning. US President… pic.twitter.com/7riobRcbgp — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) June 24, 2025

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz posted on X that Iran “severely violated the ceasefire” and that Israel would respond with a severe attack.,

Trump, heading for a NATO summit, erupted at the prospect of peace blown to bits by a devastating revenge raid, Axios reported.

“When I say 12 hours [of ceasefire], you don’t go out in the first hour and drop everything you have on them,” Trump said. “I am not happy with Israel going out this morning because of one rocket that was shot [by Iran], perhaps by mistake.”

“We have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they are doing,” he said.

Netanyahu and Trump spoke by phone, with the Israeli leader saying his country needed to slap Iran for the violation.

“In the end, it was decided to significantly scale back the strike, cancel the attack on a large number of targets and strike only one radar system outside of Tehran,” an Israeli official said.

Axios reported that a White House source told it that Trump talked to Netanyahu in “an exceptionally firm and direct way.”

“The president told Netanyahu what needed to happen to sustain the ceasefire. The prime minister understood the severity of the situation and the concerns President Trump expressed,” the source said.

Netanyahu’s office said that during the call, “President Trump expressed his immense appreciation for Israel — which achieved all of its war goals. The president also expressed his confidence in the stability of the ceasefire,” according to the Times of Israel.

“Following President Trump’s conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from further attacks,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Trump also shared the news on Truth Social.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.24.25 07:28 AM EST pic.twitter.com/9BKOOAwoyb — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 24, 2025

“ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” he wrote.

