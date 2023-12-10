Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to Hamas terrorists: It’s over and you’re better off surrendering.

Netanyahu made the comments on Sunday, according to The Times of Israel, and the remarks come as a shocking “leaked” video began making the rounds on social media on Saturday.

The video in question purports to show Hamas operatives, all in their underwear, grouped together in a war-torn street in northern Gaza Strip.

In the video, one of the Hamas members slowly separates from the group, holding up a rifle and what appears to be a handgun (or some smaller weapon), and places both in front of Israel Defense Forces members.

You can watch the clip for yourself below:

Leaked footage from the northern Gaza Strip today shows an apparent Hamas operative slowly placing an assault rifle on the ground, as dozens of Palestinian men surrendered to IDF troops. pic.twitter.com/glEbGBj50i — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 9, 2023

“Leaked footage from the northern Gaza Strip today shows an apparent Hamas operative slowly placing an assault rifle on the ground, as dozens of Palestinian men surrendered to IDF troops,” Times of Israel military correspondent Emanuel Fabian posted to X early Saturday.

That video hit social media just days after a Thursday viral post showed more purported Hamas operatives surrendering.

Do you think the war between Israel and Hamas is actually nearing an end? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 39% (46 Votes) No: 61% (72 Votes)

The Thursday post similarly showed a number of Hamas members in their underwear, huddled together in a decimated street:

Thank you Hashem for letting the Jewish people start Hanukah with a smile thanks to this mass surrender of Hamas terrorists in Gaza. This should be the first of many! Thank you, IDF! 🙏🇮🇱💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/ECEu4j7dUu — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) December 7, 2023

In the wake of those videos, Netanyahu is pressing the psychological advantage and verbally running down Hamas.

“In the past few days, dozens of Hamas terrorists have surrendered before our forces. They put down their weapons and turn themselves over to our brave fighters,” Netanyahu said via video, per The Times.

Netanyahu added that while there is still fighting left to be done, he thinks the war has reached its endgame.

“It will take more time, the war is still in full force, but this is the beginning of the end of Hamas,” he noted.

The prime minister than directly spoke to Hamas, while referencing the group’s Gaza chief, Yahya Sinwar: “I say to the terrorists of Hamas: It’s over. Don’t die for Sinwar. Surrender now.”

You can watch Netanyahu’s untranslated remarks below:

בימים האחרונים עשרות מחבלי חמאס נכנעים בפני כוחותינו. הם מניחים את נשקם ומוסרים את עצמם לידי לוחמינו הגיבורים. זה ייקח עוד זמן, המלחמה בעיצומה, אבל זה תחילת הסוף של החמאס. אני אומר למחבלי החמאס: זה נגמר. אל תמותו בשביל סינוואר. תיכנעו – עכשיו. pic.twitter.com/ZeJloJMKBR — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) December 10, 2023

Netanyahu’s message was echoed by Israeli government representative Eylon Levy, who posted to X on Sunday that “Hamas’ grip on power is crumbling.”

This latest conflict began Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists launched a brutal and barbaric invasion of southern Israel, killing countless innocent women and children in the process.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.