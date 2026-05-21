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President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his Mar-a-Lago club on Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida.
President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his Mar-a-Lago club on Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Netanyahu's 'Hair Was on Fire' After Clashing with Trump in 'Difficult' Call on Latest Iran Proposal: Report

 By Jack Davis  May 21, 2026 at 7:22am
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President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aired their differences over resuming the war against Iran in a recent phone call that was rife with disagreement, according to a new report.

The United States and Israel jointly attacked Iran on Feb. 28 in a conflict that halted April 8 with an uneasy ceasefire. Since then, Trump has tried to coax Iran into making a deal.

While the two sides remain talking, and Trump has hinted at a breakthrough multiple times, no agreement has been reached.

On Tuesday, Trump and Netanyahu sparred over the latest proposal to wind down the conflict, according to a report from Axios, which relied on sources it did not name.

The call was long and “difficult,” the sources said.


Trump said the concept currently in play is to develop a “letter of intent” the U.S. and Iran would sign to end hostilities.

That would begin a 30-day period in which Iran and the U.S. would discuss issues Trump has said are essential to any peace — Iran’s nuclear program and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

A U.S. source said “Bibi’s hair was on fire after the call” because of the depth of the disagreement with Trump.

Israel’s ambassador to Washington told American lawmakers about Netanyahu’s concerns, the source said.

Related:
Netanyahu Says Israel Should End Reliance on US Aid Starting Right Away

“Bibi is always concerned,” a source said.

The report said he wants to “further degrade Iran’s military capabilities and weaken the regime by destroying its critical infrastructure.”

Trump has publicly indicated that if Iran does not close the deal, he has not ruled out a military option.

“The only question is do we go and finish it up or are they gonna be signing a document. Let’s see what happens,” Trump said Wednesday, later adding that nations were “right on the borderline” between a deal and resuming fighting.

Trump said Netanyahu “will do whatever I want him to do.”

Trump has said he can afford to be patient, claiming the military is ready to go when and if ordered to attack.

“If I can save people from getting killed by waiting a couple of days, I think it is a great thing to do.”

An Israeli source said Netanyahu wants to meet Trump face-to-face in Washington soon.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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New York City
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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