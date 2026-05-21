Netanyahu's 'Hair Was on Fire' After Clashing with Trump in 'Difficult' Call on Latest Iran Proposal: Report

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aired their differences over resuming the war against Iran in a recent phone call that was rife with disagreement, according to a new report.

The United States and Israel jointly attacked Iran on Feb. 28 in a conflict that halted April 8 with an uneasy ceasefire. Since then, Trump has tried to coax Iran into making a deal.

While the two sides remain talking, and Trump has hinted at a breakthrough multiple times, no agreement has been reached.

On Tuesday, Trump and Netanyahu sparred over the latest proposal to wind down the conflict, according to a report from Axios, which relied on sources it did not name.

The call was long and “difficult,” the sources said.

I hope and expect after months of negotiating with the Iranians that the Trump administration will reject any effort by Iran to yet again delay negotiations. The regime has had months to reach a deal, but it seems apparent to me they are playing games. It is my preference for a… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 19, 2026



Trump said the concept currently in play is to develop a “letter of intent” the U.S. and Iran would sign to end hostilities.

That would begin a 30-day period in which Iran and the U.S. would discuss issues Trump has said are essential to any peace — Iran’s nuclear program and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

A U.S. source said “Bibi’s hair was on fire after the call” because of the depth of the disagreement with Trump.

Israel’s ambassador to Washington told American lawmakers about Netanyahu’s concerns, the source said.

NEW: Iran is drawing a hard line in nuclear talks, insisting its enriched uranium must stay inside the country. That demand is now fueling new friction in negotiations with the U.S., as President Trump signals the ceasefire could end if Tehran refuses a deal.@aishahhasnie has… pic.twitter.com/mdIywevjoF — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 21, 2026

“Bibi is always concerned,” a source said.

The report said he wants to “further degrade Iran’s military capabilities and weaken the regime by destroying its critical infrastructure.”

Trump has publicly indicated that if Iran does not close the deal, he has not ruled out a military option.

“The only question is do we go and finish it up or are they gonna be signing a document. Let’s see what happens,” Trump said Wednesday, later adding that nations were “right on the borderline” between a deal and resuming fighting.

Iran says it’s considering the latest U.S. peace offer, as President Trump says he’s willing to wait “a couple of days” for a response. https://t.co/i9iygrcdNE — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 21, 2026

Trump said Netanyahu “will do whatever I want him to do.”

Trump has said he can afford to be patient, claiming the military is ready to go when and if ordered to attack.

“If I can save people from getting killed by waiting a couple of days, I think it is a great thing to do.”

An Israeli source said Netanyahu wants to meet Trump face-to-face in Washington soon.

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