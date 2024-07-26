Netanyahu's Mar-a-Lago Meeting with Trump Looked Very Different Than His White House Meeting with Harris

The contrast in visuals between the meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had with Donald Trump on Friday and Vice President Kamala Harris the previous day could hardly be more stark.

On Friday, Trump met Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach, Florida, estate greeting him like an old friend, embracing both the prime minister and his wife Sara, then adding his signature thumbs up and big smile for the cameras.

President Trump greets Prime Minister Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/UTrjCDar4h — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 26, 2024

New York Times photographer Doug Mills posted on X, “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked [Trump] about his bullet wound as they walked to their meeting at Mar-a-lago. Former President Trump showed him where he was hit.”

Netanyahu served in the Israeli special forces in late 1960s and 70s.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked @realDonaldTrump about his bullet wound as they walked to their meeting at Mar-a-lago. Former President Trump showed him where he was hit. pic.twitter.com/USaHwVNXiG — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) July 26, 2024

Mills was the photo journalist who took a picture of a bullet winging past Trump’s head at the July 13 rally at Butler, Pennsylvania.

A remarkable photo captured by my former White House Press Corps colleague Doug Mills. Zoom in right above President Trump’s shoulder and you’ll see a bullet flying in the air to the right of President Trump’s head following an attempted assassination. pic.twitter.com/FqmLBCytoW — Haraz N. Ghanbari (@HarazGhanbari) July 14, 2024

Netanyahu posted a picture of a hat he gave Trump, which says “Total Victory,” a phrase he has invoked often in the Jewish state’s war against Hamas, The Times of Israel reported.



Contrast the warm feel of the Trump meeting with the prime minister’s greeting from Harris in Washington the previous day.

The vice president offered a very stern face and a not particularly friendly looking handshake.

Kamala’s appearance with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu — after she snubbed his address to Congress — lasted a grand total of 14 seconds before the press was kicked out of the room. pic.twitter.com/8QkmW1sx4r — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2024

The gesture followed her refusal to attend his Wednesday speech to a joint session of Congress.

After their sit down, Harris told reporters, “So I just had a frank and constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu.”

She acknowledged that “Israel has a right to defend itself” and that Hamas started the war with its Oct. 7 invasion of the Jewish state.

But then Harris launched into an attack on how Israel has conducted its counteroffensive into the Gaza Strip.

“I will not be silent,” the vice president said, regarding the suffering those in Gaza had experienced as a result of the conflict.

Harris said regarding an Israeli ceasefire, “As I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is time to get this deal done.”

The vice president further added that she wants to see a “two-state solution.”

“A two-state solution is the only path that ensures Israel remains secure Jewish and democratic state and one that ensure Palestinians can finally realize the freedom, security and prosperity that they rightly deserve,” Harris said.

Will Trump make American more secure if he wins in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (28 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Oh, the naiveté of the vice president’s view. Does she not realize that Israel turned over control of Gaza to the Palestinians in 2005? That was a trial run at a two-state solution, as well as local control in the West Bank.

The Palestinians then proceeded to elect Hamas in January 2006 to rule them, and the terrorist organization has used Gaza as a base of operations to attack the people of Israel ever since.

A poll conducted in March found 71 percent of Palestinians surveyed supported Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, which left at least 1,200 Israelis dead. The terrorists also took over 200 Jewish hostages.

A Gallup survey conducted in December showed the majority of Israelis — 65 percent — oppose a two-state solution, only 25 percent support it.

That result is almost a complete reversal from 2012 when 61 percent backed having two separate states and only 30 percent opposed the move.

Harris may truly believe a so-called two-state solution would work, but more than likely she’s just trying to shore up Democratic support in the swing states of Michigan and, potentially, Minnesota, which have large Muslim populations.

Trump did the right thing treating the leader of America’s closest Middle East ally as a friend.

Meanwhile, Harris was manifesting the weakening support for Israel among the ranks of the Democratic Party.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.