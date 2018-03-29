The Western Journal

Netflix Appoints Controversial Susan Rice to Board of Directors

By Rebekah Baker
March 29, 2018 at 5:11pm

Netflix announced Wednesday that former national security adviser and U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice has been chosen to serve on the company’s board of directors, Fox News reported.

A statement from CEO and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings praised Rice for her work in the Obama administration.

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” he said. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.”

Rice said she is “thrilled” with the new role.

“I am thrilled to be joining the board of directors of Netflix, a cutting-edge company whose leadership, high-quality productions, and unique culture I deeply admire,” she said in a statement.

Netflix’s announcement to bring on the highly controversial political figure brought a wave of backlash, with many costumers threatening to cancel their subscriptions.

“A lot of people feel like after what she did, especially on Benghazi — the way she misrepresented that perspective — it feels like yet another internet or media behemoth welcoming in liberals and saying ‘Come on board,'” explained Fox News host Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth is referring to Rice’s handling of the 2012 U.S. consulate attack in Benghazi, which she repeatedly claimed was a spontaneous outbreak of violence in response to an anti-Islamic internet video.

This was later proven untrue.

Below are just a few Twitter responses from everyday Americans who threatened to cancel their subscription.

Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton also called out the company for appearing to ignore Rice’s record within the former White House administration.

Rice is not the only political figure to be intimately involved with Netflix.

Former President Barack Obama is in advanced negotiations with Netflix to produce a series of high-profile shows that will provide him a global platform after his departure from the White House, according to people familiar with the discussions,” The New York Times reported earlier this month.

“Under terms of a proposed deal, which is not yet final, Netflix would pay Mr. Obama and his wife, Michelle, for exclusive content that would be available only on the streaming service, which has nearly 118 million subscribers around the world.”

