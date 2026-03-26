Netflix Denies Exec Called Muslims 'Dangerous People' After Reportedly Asking Comic to Cut Islam Joke

Netflix executives are pushing back after having a comedian omit a joke about Islam from his routine.

On Tuesday, the “Tuesdays with Stories!” podcast uploaded an episode where co-host Mark Normand told fellow host Joe List about his recent debacle with the streaming service. Normand recently released his “None Too Pleased” stand up special with Netflix, but not everyone enjoyed his material.

“We got to do a conference call,” Normand explained. “There’s 18 Jews on there with a speakerphone — and they go, ‘Yeah, we got bad news there. We reviewed the special again, we’d like you to take out the Muslim joke.’

“I go, ‘Oh, why?’ And [they] go, ‘Well, the last time a comic did a Muslim joke, we got bomb threats. We got death threats. They said they were going to kill us. They ruined the whole studio, blowed the place up to smithereens. So we’d like to not use the Muslim joke.’

Normand pressed them. “So I was like: I gotta fight for the joke here.”

Executives tried striking a compromise with him. “We’ve got to get it off socials — socials is where all the s*** starts.”

“I was like, ‘Okay, okay, I don’t love it, but okay. I will take it off on one condition: I want you to admit on this call they’re a dangerous people… You gotta admit it, or I’m posting.” Normand explained he made the comment in jest, but put Netflix in a difficult position.

He explained their response. “‘Well, we’re not going to do that.’ And I’m like, ‘Why not?’ ‘Well, that’s offensive.’

“‘I just need you to say it out loud. I need acknowledgement’ … Like we’re all signaling, we’re all virtuous, but you don’t actually act that way,” he told them.

“They admitted it,” he told List.

According to the Daily Beast, Netflix is scrambling to run damage control. A source commented that his account was “not true, not correct, completely false,” denying this exchange ever took place.

It’s well within the realm of possibility for a major streaming platform to pressure a comedian to do something like this. Of course, Netflix would receive death threats and bomb threats for platforming anyone who jokes about Islam.

Islam has violence woven into its creed. The violent and bloodthirsty are among the faithful.

As Westerners read the Quran and the Hadiths about Muhammad, this fact becomes undeniable.

Quran 8:12 reads, “I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Therefore strike off their heads and strike off every fingertip of them.”

The holy book of this people commands its followers to decapitate non-Muslims. Islamic terror is not an aberration, but Muslims being true to their faith.

Netflix executives are worried about causing offense to the Muslim world, but Islam in itself is offensive.

It is offensive to the non-Muslim world and offensive to the safety and security of free peoples everywhere.

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