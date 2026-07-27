Share
News

Netflix Executive Takes Legal Action After Being Fired for Workplace Retreat Confession

 By Michael Schwarz  July 27, 2026 at 3:28pm
Share

A prominent executive lost his $1.1-million-per-year job after telling the truth during a “trust exercise” at a work retreat.

According to the New York Post, Netflix executive Kevin Baillie, formerly vice president and head of creative at Eyeline Studios, has filed suit against the streaming juggernaut after his frank admission to having taken ketamine under medical supervision led to his termination.

The supervised drug use occurred in October and November 2022 at a clinic in Santa Barbara, California.

In January, Netflix held a work retreat at its Sendero Ranch in Northern California. There, during a “Vulnerability-Trust” exercise, Baillie revealed that he had received the treatment for depression after his mother’s death.

Afterward, according to Baillie’s lawsuit, Netflix investigated him for “recreational drug use.”

The lawsuit also alleged that Netflix’s attorney confirmed: “the ketamine therapy issue has factored into the termination.”

Elsewhere in the suit, the now-former executive also described an alcohol-friendly company environment under Eyeline Studios CEO Jeff Shapiro.

According to his biography on the movie database IMDb, Baillie got his start in visual effects. In fact, at age 18, he worked as a pre-visual artist on “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.”

From there, he built a career that included work on the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Harry Potter” franchises.

Do you have a Netflix subscription?

Baillie filed his lawsuit against the backdrop of Netflix’s plummeting stock price.

Related:
Melania Makes Next Move After Judge Tosses Out Anti-Trump Author's Lawsuit Against Her

In fact, according to Yahoo Finance, the company’s stock has fallen 41 percent in the last 12 months and 26 percent in 2026 alone.

The streaming service also finds itself in a legal dispute with the prediction market Kalshi over a newly released documentary, “The Prediction Games,” according to CNN.

Still, investors have struck a bullish tone on Netflix. Rick Munarriz of the investment-focused website The Motley Fool, for instance, acknowledged the bad news but insisted on remaining positive.

“It’s not a good place to be,” he wrote, “but this doesn’t have to be where the story ends.”

Likewise, investor Mike Khouw touted the stock in an opinion piece for CNBC.

“Netflix’s stock price may have lost the plot,” he wrote, “but its fundamental narrative remains intact.”

CNBC published Khouw’s advice on Monday, one day after the Post’s exclusive story about Baillie’s lawsuit. But Khouw made no mention of the suit’s potential impact on investor confidence.

Baillie seeks “jury trial, compensatory damages, lost wages, damages for emotional distress, and punitive damages,” the Post reported.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Netflix Executive Takes Legal Action After Being Fired for Workplace Retreat Confession
Wife of Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Shot - Son Taken Into Police Custody
Believe It or Not, Fauci's Pardon Is Going to Hurt Him When He Sees Rand Paul Under Oath on Wednesday
Fauci's Personal Diary Just Got Released and It's Brutal - Self-Absorbed, Fame-Seeking, Celeb Worshiping, Power Mad Liar
American Eagle Bringing Sydney Sweeney Back for New Ad Campaign, Couldn't Care Less About Woke Backlash in 2025
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation