Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria is out after 10 years, and the company is replacing her as it cuts about 1,000 jobs.

Former Disney and Fox executive Peter Rice will take the role, Variety reported Thursday. As chief content officer, Rice will lead Netflix’s global content organization, covering scripted and unscripted series, films, live events, and more.

DiscussingFilm said Bajaria was fired and that Netflix’s film chief Dan Lin is also expected to leave, subject to a final decision by Rice.

Netflix has fired their chief content officer Bela Bajaria. She will be replaced by Peter Rice, the former entertainment chairman at Disney. Netflix’s film chief Dan Lin is also expected to be fired, subject to final decision by Peter Rice. (Source: https://t.co/3ERAU5P27L) https://t.co/C65bckdD4c — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 15, 2026



Bajaria’s departure comes in the same week Netflix laid off roughly 1,000 employees, or 6 percent of its workforce, the largest cut the streamer has made since 2022.

The Western Journal reported Wednesday that the reductions hit tech, legal, product, and human resources, according to a memo from co-CEOs Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos.

Netflix film vice president Doug Belgrad and film director Sheroum Kim were also let go in the restructuring, Variety said.

Netflix $NFLX Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria is out after 10 years at the company, replaced by former Disney and Fox executive Peter Rice. The shake-up follows around 1,000 layoffs (6% of staff) this week and Netflix’s lowest Primetime Emmy haul since 2016, winning 16 awards in 2026 compared to 30 in 2025. When subscriber growth slows and original programming loses momentum, streaming platforms inevitably pivot from aggressive global expansion to traditional studio operators focused on core US and Canadian hits. — Zubiqo (@zubiqo) October 15, 2026



Sarandos expressed his gratitude to Bajaria in a statement.

“I want to thank Bela for a decade of dedication, innovation, creativity and leadership,” he said. “She led enormous changes at Netflix. She helped broaden our content offering to include the large-scale expansion of unscripted programming and the launches of live events and sports, in addition to crafting and running a world class, global slate of films and series.”

In a staff memo, he called it “a big change in a year that has already had its share,” and said he saw an opportunity to take the slate “to the next level,” especially in the United States and Canada.

Bajaria joined Netflix in 2016 after leaving NBCUniversal, where she had been president of Universal Television.

She first helped to launch Netflix’s unscripted division, and later became head of global TV in 2020 and chief content officer in January 2023.

What do you think is the main cause of Netflix's recent layoffs? Poor content strategy Competition from other platforms Economic downturn Executive mismanagement Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Poor content strategy 0% (0 votes) Competition from other platforms 0% (0 votes) Economic downturn 0% (0 votes) Executive mismanagement 0% (0 votes)

Under her watch, the company had series including “Bridgerton,” “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things,” and “Wednesday,” and films such as “KPop Demon Hunters.”

She also pushed into live sports and events, including deals with the NFL and WWE.

Netflix won 16 Primetime Emmys this year, its lowest haul since 2016, down from 30 in 2025 and well below the 44 it took in 2021.

Netflix announced today that Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria is out after nearly a decade. Former Disney and Fox executive Peter Rice takes over on October 26. This comes one day after the company laid off roughly 1,000 employees — 6% of its workforce — its biggest cuts since 2022. Netflix is struggling with slowing growth, weak engagement, and a stock price down nearly 40% from a year ago. YouTube and TikTok continue taking attention with free content. Bajaria oversaw hits like Bridgerton and Squid Game plus deals with WWE and the NFL. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos thanked her for expanding unscripted programming and live events, but the numbers say the strategy is not working. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) October 15, 2026

Maybe Netflix will be worth the subscription again because their content sucks Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria is leaving, will be replaced by Peter Rice https://t.co/BYtvpql4sb — Texas Guy (@texasguyaf) October 16, 2026



Rice was ousted from Disney in 2022 by then-CEO Bob Chapek after serving as chairman of Walt Disney Television and chairman of general entertainment.

He had overseen ABC, FX, Hulu, National Geographic, and more.

Since then, he has produced films including “Saturday Night” and “28 Years Later.” Sarandos called him “one of the most effective at-scale operators in the entertainment industry.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.