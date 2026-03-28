Netflix Hikes Prices for Second Time in Just Over a Year

Churning out woke garbage must be expensive.

Video streaming platform Netflix has announced another price increase for customers treated to a library of shows, movies, and documentaries, none of which justify paying more per month.

The Hollywood Reporter released the new numbers Thursday.

Ad-supported subscriptions will now run $8.99. The standard plan and premium plan both went up by $2 to $19.99 and $26.99, respectively. Extra-member plans increased by $1 for ad-supported plans and ad-free plans to $6.99 and $9.99, respectively.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote about price hikes in January 2025, as Netflix previously had ad-supported plans for $6.99. Premium ran $22.99 before that date and standard at $15.49.

Extra-member plans were set at $7.99 prior to that announcement.

The new numbers can be verified via Netflix’s official site.

What are customers being treated to by paying more?

In February, the Cinemaholic put out their list of “43 Best LGBTQ TV Series on Netflix.” The title implied the outlet chose 43 out of a sea of options, which we can unfortunately confirm via Statista.

The site reported for the 2023-24 streaming season, Netflix far exceeded the competition in the sheer number of LGBT characters in their shows. They track the streaming service at 155, with Amazon in second place with a distant 54.

Certainly, viewers can enjoy documentaries about World War II and classics like “Jurassic Park,” but that hardly justifies how expensive it’s becoming to fund gay, trans, and race-based leftist propaganda.

Perhaps executives are aware that they need to cast a wider net. On May 16, the platform will host “MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Corano,” a mixed martial arts event featuring former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, as well as names like former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and former UFC welterweight and lightweight Nate Diaz.

The card will surely be attracting high viewership from a younger audience, but will it be enough to make them stick around?

Streaming services Hulu and HBO Max don’t offer alternatives that are more generous to viewers’ wallets. Hulu‘s ad-free option will run $19.99 per month, giving customers access to Disney+ ad-free as well.

HBO Max is slightly cheaper for an ad-free option at $18.49 per month.

Both streaming services are more expensive than Netflix for their ad-supported subscriptions, with HBO Max at $10.99 and Hulu at $12.99.

In other words, users are being asked to pay a significant amount for woke content that just isn’t meeting the mark.

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