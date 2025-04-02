Netflix is fixin’ to upset a lot of Christians and other fans of C.S. Lewis’ “Chronicles of Narnia” books, if a new report is true.

What is known is that Netflix optioned the rights to create movies based on Lewis’ classic seven-book series back in 2018, according to the U.K.’s Guardian.

Previously, Walden Media, in a partnership with Disney Studios, released three films based on the series between 2005 to 2010, with the first, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” enjoying the most commercial success, taking in $745 million at the box office worldwide, and nearly $300 million domestically.

Director Andrew Adamson (known for the “Shrek” series) did a great job with the film, whose cast included Liam Neeson as the voice of Aslan the lion, the Christ-like figure in the story, and Tilda Swinton as the White Witch.

It stayed true to the spirit of the book and enjoyed strong Christian support.

One of the most powerful scenes was Aslan’s resurrection, during which he explained the Witch had no power to keep him in the grave because he had offered himself up as an innocent sacrifice in a traitor’s stead. That’s the Christian Gospel in a sentence.

If a report in Nexus Point News is true, Netflix may be poised to turn off Christians who no doubt would provide the strongest audience base for a new Narnia movie.

Have you ever read any of the “Chronicles of Narnia” books? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 54% (25 Votes) No: 46% (21 Votes)

The outlet reported that Meryl Streep has been offered the role of Aslan, who is slated to be a female in the movie. The film is being directed by Greta Gerwig, who is best known for helming the box office smash “Barbie” in 2023, which, to say the least, was not a favorite among many Christians and other conservatives.

It opened with the disturbing image of young girls bashing in the heads of their baby dolls. Meanwhile, the Ken character was a weak man-child throughout.

The Guardian reported that Gerwig appears to be gearing up to adapt and shoot the sixth book in the Lewis series, “The Magician’s Nephew,” which is actually the first tale chronologically in the series overall. It covers the creation of Narnia by Aslan, in another parallel to Jesus Christ.

Gerwig reportedly has offered Daniel Craig a role in her movie as Uncle Andrew, but it is possible he could be the voice of Aslan, according to the Guardian, meaning the controversy of a female Aslan was not based in truth.

Many responded negatively on social media to the report of Streep in the lead role, with one posting, “Aslan is obviously a Christ-like figure in the Narnia series. The filmmakers know this, and they are clearly making a theological statement with this casting decision.”

Aslan is obviously a Christ-like figure in the Narnia series. The filmmakers know this, and they are clearly making a theological statement with this casting decision. https://t.co/lUdjtIYr9s — WWUTT? (@WWUTTcom) March 31, 2025

Another responded, “How ya gonna have a ferociously maned character striding across the screen sounding like Meryl Streep? Why can’t they leave sacred things alone?”

I hope this is a joke. Aslan is a male. He’s described as “The King of Beasts,” “the son of the Emperor-Over-the-Sea,” and the “King above all High Kings in Narnia.” He’s both gentle and majestically powerful. He’s supposed to have a big booming voice like James Earl Jones.… pic.twitter.com/HoFN9ERd2p — Kaeley Triller (@KaeleyT) April 1, 2025

RealClearInvestigations writer Mark Hemingway wondered, “Is Hollywood actively suicidal? I mean, who is the ‘core demo’ as they say that cares about Narnia? It’s normie Christian families, who are not going to cotton to the idea of a female God.”

Gerwig’s “Narnia” film is still in development, with a slated release to theaters in November 2026, followed by a run on Netflix.

The director may yet end up casting Daniel Craig as Aslan and Meryl Street as the White Witch. That would at least be a good start to staying true to Lewis’ beloved Narnia series.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.