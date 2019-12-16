Netflix Special Portrays Jesus as Gay in Open Attack on Christianity at Christmastime

It’s Christmastime, and that means, among other things, lame, predictable attacks on Christianity from leftists who wouldn’t dare make fun of Muslims or Jews.

The latest salvo in the never-ending war on Christmas comes in the form of a profoundly offensive “Christmas special” about Jesus Christ.

“The First Temptation of Christ” is a 46-minute film depicting Our Lord and Savior as a homosexual involved in a same-sex relationship with a man named Orlando.

It also portrays Mary, Jesus’ mother, as a pot-smoking adulterer.

Serious question: what do you think the reaction would be if Netflix published a movie implying Mohammed was gay? https://t.co/DmVkPgp1kr — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 13, 2019

Released Dec. 3 on Netflix, the disgraceful attempt at humor was produced by a five-person Brazilian “comedy” troupe called Porta dos Fundos, which translates to “Back Door.”

“The First Temptation of Christ” isn’t the first time the group, which has 16.2 million subscribers on YouTube, has targeted Christianity.

In 2018, it released “The Last Hangover” on Netflix.

“In this biblical ‘Hangover’ spoof, the apostles awaken to find Jesus is missing and must piece together events of the previous night’s wild Last Supper,” the movie’s blurb reads.

The absurd, downright blasphemous premise of “The First Temptation of Christ” has earned it the ire of millions of people from a variety of religious persuasions across the world.

As of Monday morning, more than 1.7 million people have added their names to a Change.org petition calling on Netflix to remove the movie from its catalog.

The petition, written in Portuguese, also demands that the group apologize for having “seriously offended Christians.”

Brazilian Catholic Bishop Dom Henrique Soares da Costa has rebuked the film as well, calling it “extremely disrespectful.”

“In the midst of preparing for the Lord’s Nativity, Netflix has slapped the face of all Christians; spat in our faces, mocking our faith,” he wrote, urging Christians to cancel their subscriptions.

The movie surprisingly has caused many non-Christians to also speak out.

Church Militant, a U.S.-based Catholic news website, is reporting that the National Association of Islamic Jurists has announced its intention to sue Netflix and Porta dos Fundos, expressing “solidarity with our Christian brothers.”

Brazilian Catholics Boycott Netflix Over ‘Gay Jesus’ Christmas Film https://t.co/bWTgpH0GZ3 pic.twitter.com/wI93BOtolS — Church Militant/St. Michael’s Media (@Church_Militant) December 14, 2019

Church Militant also reported that “many” Christian leaders in the country are calling on lawmakers to invoke Article 208 of Brazil’s penal code and censor the movie.

Article 208 disallows the mocking of religion.

Despite the uproar over its noxious movie, Porta dos Fundos has stood by the product.

On Dec. 9, the group posted a tweet linked to an alternative petition saying it is “tragic and sad” that the original petition was launched.

In a statement provided to Yahoo Entertainment, Porta dos Fundos excused its anti-Christian antics by claiming it was merely upholding “artistic freedom and humor through satire.”

“Freedom of expression is an essential construction for a democratic country,” the group said.

While it’s patently obvious the members of Porta dos Fundos have little to no respect for Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ not only respects but loves them, so much so that he died for their sins.

Christians need to remind them of that.

They also need to do more than sign a petition.

Christians need to take creative and proactive measures to ensure Netflix and other media corporations think twice before airing something as offensive as this again.

And it’s high time the media treated attacks on Christianity the same way they do anti-Semitism and portrayals of Muhammad.

