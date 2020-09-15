The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating celebrity cheerleader Jerry Harris, who has appeared on video with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, for allegedly soliciting sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in the area,” Siobhan Johnson, FBI special agent and public affairs officer, told USA Today.

A search warrant was executed Monday afternoon in Naperville, Illinois, as part of the investigation.

Harris, who has been featured in Netflix’s “Cheer” series, has not been criminally charged as of Tuesday morning.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Repeats His Haunting Threat Against Bill of Rights

The allegations come from 14-year-old twin brothers who described a pattern of harassment at cheer competitions and online that started when they were 13.

One brother told USA Today in an interview that Harris also asked one of them to have sex with him in 2019 at Varsity cheerleading competitions.

Varsity Brands, a private company that influences the cheerleading industry, also reported the allegations to police in Florida and Texas.

“As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future,” Chief Legal Officer Burton Brillhart wrote in August letters to the police.

Do you think these scandals will hurt the future of Netflix? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 85% (303 Votes) 15% (54 Votes)

Harris gained notoriety in the docuseries “Cheer” with his positive attitude as the series followed Texas’ Navarro College cheerleaders and their journey to a national title.

Harris has been interviewed by multiple celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres.

He also filmed a short video with Biden on Instagram to encourage young black voters to vote in the 2020 election.

The social media video was part of Biden’s attempts to win over young voters in the digital field, Time reported.

RELATED: Hundreds of Military and Overseas Ballots Downloaded with Mistake on Trump's Line

“I had the opportunity to speak with Vice President @JoeBiden a few days ago about some really important issues facing our country right now, in particular young adults and the Black community,” Harris wrote on June 12, according to Fox News.

“Check out part of our conversation about voter apathy and why it is so important that we all register to vote. Together we have the power to make a real change!”

The post has since been deleted from Harris’ Instagram page.

A screenshot of a Snapchat conversation between Harris and one of the twins allegedly showed Harris’ face with the caption, “Would you ever want to ****,” USA Today reported.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” a spokesperson for Harris told TMZ.

“We are confident that when the investigation is complete the true facts will be revealed.”

The allegations against Harris come as Netflix is facing backlash over the movie “Cuties,” which was released last week, over its representations of young girls participating in suggestive dancing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.