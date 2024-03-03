Well, the reviews are in and they’re not looking pretty for Netflix’s live-action remake of the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

You can check out our review here and a review roundup here.

One of the biggest problems with the series seems to be its insistence on making changes from the source material which is, as mentioned before, beloved by many.







One such change made involves a legendary love story from the original series — the story behind the cave of the two lovers.

The legend was of a man and a woman from feuding villages.

Despite their circumstances, the two fell in love and began meeting in secret.

After becoming the first people to learn the power of earthbending (the show features various groups “bending” or controlling different elements), the two built an intricate labyrinth only they could navigate.

The story was fascinating lore in the original show that provided ample world-building. It also served as a great set-up for the obstacle faced by the show’s protagonists in that episode — this legendary labyrinth, which they were forced to navigate.

Would you watch this show? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (12 Votes) No: 95% (252 Votes)

Of course, for Netflix’s live-action remake, the new producers and showrunners felt they had to provide little updates for “modern audiences.”

In other words, they had to make the show more woke than the original.

In this case, those producers made the very simple — and yet terrible — decision to turn the love story into a lesbian romance.

Suffice it to say, fans of the original show were none too pleased.

Dude hahahahaha. They changed the Secret Tunnel legend to lesbians! pic.twitter.com/3JTXAMNQoa — 1/4 Black Garrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) February 23, 2024

“Dude hahahahaha. They changed the Secret Tunnel legend to lesbians!” The Blaze host Quarter Black Garrett wrote.

The new Avatar series portrays Oma and Shu as lesbians. Typical Netflix move. — Nyarsakwa (@shirley_ogalo) February 25, 2024

“The new Avatar series portrays Oma and Shu as lesbians. Typical Netflix move,” another X user wrote.

Netflix made Oma and Shu of Avatar liveaction lesbians???

Why??????? Couldn’t they have created new characters for that purpose? — Chimmeli ❤️ (@Real_Chimmeli) February 25, 2024

“Netflix made Oma and Shu of Avatar liveaction lesbians??? Why??????? Couldn’t they have created new characters for that purpose?” another user posted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.