Entertainment

Netflix Turns Legendary 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Romance Into Lesbian Love Story

 By Michael Austin  March 3, 2024 at 6:30am
Well, the reviews are in and they’re not looking pretty for Netflix’s live-action remake of the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

You can check out our review here and a review roundup here.

One of the biggest problems with the series seems to be its insistence on making changes from the source material which is, as mentioned before, beloved by many.



One such change made involves a legendary love story from the original series — the story behind the cave of the two lovers.

Beloved 'Naked Gun' Reboot with Leslie Nielsen Replacement Gets Release Date

The legend was of a man and a woman from feuding villages.

Despite their circumstances, the two fell in love and began meeting in secret.

After becoming the first people to learn the power of earthbending (the show features various groups “bending” or controlling different elements), the two built an intricate labyrinth only they could navigate.

The story was fascinating lore in the original show that provided ample world-building. It also served as a great set-up for the obstacle faced by the show’s protagonists in that episode — this legendary labyrinth, which they were forced to navigate.

Of course, for Netflix’s live-action remake, the new producers and showrunners felt they had to provide little updates for “modern audiences.”

In other words, they had to make the show more woke than the original.

In this case, those producers made the very simple — and yet terrible — decision to turn the love story into a lesbian romance.

Suffice it to say, fans of the original show were none too pleased.

Beloved 'Naked Gun' Reboot with Leslie Nielsen Replacement Gets Release Date

“Dude hahahahaha. They changed the Secret Tunnel legend to lesbians!” The Blaze host Quarter Black Garrett wrote.

“The new Avatar series portrays Oma and Shu as lesbians. Typical Netflix move,” another X user wrote.

“Netflix made Oma and Shu of Avatar liveaction lesbians??? Why??????? Couldn’t they have created new characters for that purpose?” another user posted.

Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Conversation