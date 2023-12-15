Netflix Viewing Numbers Released, Expose Harry and Meghan's Humiliating Defeat on Streaming Platform

Prince Harry and Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex, are sure to be unhappy with how their Netflix docuseries stacked up with its competition.

Netflix, historically and notoriously private about sharing its streaming data and viewership numbers, released the viewing data from January of this year up to June.

“Harry & Meghan” was able to drum up 62 million hours viewed for the story of how the couple came to be, which came out to be the 211th most popular program during that period.

The dismal viewership of the duke and dutchess’ show came shortly after The Hollywood Reporter labeled the the two as one of the “biggest losers of 2023,” citing the couple getting lampooned by “South Park” along with Meghan’s Spotify podcast getting canceled.

Even fellow British import and children’s show “Peppa Pig” was one of the programs that engulfed the two in the ratings showdown, with a whopping 81.8 million hours spent on just the first season.

But it actually gets worse for Harry and Meghan: Their series was streamed globally while the children’s show was not.

The most popular program for Netflix ended up being the spy thriller “The Night Agent” with a whopping 812.1 million hours spent with the new show.

Rounding out the top five are as follows:

The dramedy series “Ginny & Georgia” came in the No. 2 spot with 665.1 million hours.

In No. 3 was the South Korean TV show “The Glory” with 622.8 million hours.

The fourth spot went to “The Addams Family” spinoff “Wednesday” with 507.7 million hours spent watching the titular character as she navigates boarding school.

And the royal-inspired show “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” captured the No. 5 spot with 503 million hours watched.

Netflix is now prepared to disclose the viewership figures for its shows, marking a significant shift in its transparency policy. For the first time, the company has shared midyear viewer data globally for every title available on its platform. This move is expected to provide… pic.twitter.com/lYYNKaxerD — Chris / EucalyptusLabs (@chimponzi_jam) December 13, 2023

While it’s the first time Netflix has released data, it was speculated the release might have been in connection to the writer and actors strike, which recently came to an end. Both strikes dealt with the lack of streaming residuals for platforms such as Netflix.

The company’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos stated the release did not have anything to do with the strikes, according to IndieWire.

“This [data release] has been on a continuum for several years,” Sarandos stated. “So this is not driven by anything different than that.”

