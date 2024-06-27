CNN is angering media outlets and others looking to cover Thursday night’s presidential debate.

The CNN-hosted debate will see incumbent Democrat President Joe Biden face off with former President Donald Trump.

The event will undoubtedly generate headlines galore, but media outlets not named CNN may have some trouble covering it, according to Bloomberg.

CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will provide its live feed to other media outlets, albeit with a few conditions.

For one, such outlets must air the debate full-screen with the CNN logo visible.

Perhaps most surprisingly, the company claims it won’t allow competitors and commentators to “cut away from the debate, or air analysis during commercial breaks.”

The Bloomberg report notes that other television networks are irked with the highly restrictive stipulations.

In another move that angered the press, CNN chose to deny a request from the White House Correspondents’ Association that would have allowed some of its members to be present.

Presumably, no non-CNN journalists will be in the building as the debate takes place.

Prominent political YouTuber Tim Pool is angered by CNN’s tactics, as well.

Pool noted on X that he would not shy away from covering the debate, despite the threats from CNN.

According to Pool, airing the coverage with commentary is clearly legal under Fair Use laws.

CNN is now threatening any social channels that provide commentary on the debate stating they will not allow the use outside of CNN Commentary on a presidential debate is the epitome of fair use and we fully intend to provide insight and real time fact checking Thursday LIVE — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 24, 2024

“CNN is now threatening any social channels that provide commentary on the debate stating they will not allow the use outside of CNN,” Pool posted on X.

The outspoken host continued: “Commentary on a presidential debate is the epitome of fair use and we fully intend to provide insight and real time fact checking Thursday LIVE.”

Conservative commentator Steven Crowder joined in with Pool, as well, by also offering coverage of the debate.

“[CNN] is trying to rig the election!” Crowder wrote on X.

“We’ll be unapologetically streaming the debate LIVE on Rumble.”

The debate is set to take place at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday night in CNN’s Atlanta studios.

Both parties have agreed to several unprecedented rules, including mics that can be shut off by the moderators as well as the lack of a live audience.

