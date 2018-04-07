The Western Journal

Military Politics
Nevada Governor Opposes Trump’s National Guard Request

By Chris Agee
April 7, 2018 at 11:39am

At least two U.S. governors have already signaled that they intend to fight President Donald Trump’s order to send National Guard troops to America’s southern border.

Unlike the active-duty military branches, Trump must deploy the National Guard in coordination with the nation’s governors.

While two states, Texas and Arizona, announced Friday their plans to comply with the president’s order, others have expressed reluctance.

As the Daily Caller reported, the latest statement of disapproval from a state-level executive came from the Republican governor of Nevada.

Brian Sandoval said in a statement released by spokeswoman Mary-Sara Kinner that he did not believe Trump’s plan for border security amounted to “an appropriate use” of his state’s National Guard force.

An earlier statement by his Democratic counterpart in Oregon offered a more emphatic denunciation of the Trump order.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown insisted that she would not cooperate with the request to “deploy Oregon Guard troops to the Mexico border.”

If asked, she wrote that she would “say no.”

Brown further claimed there had “been no outreach by the President or federal officials,” calling the latest focus on the border an attempt to “distract from his troubles in Washington.”

Federal officials, however, say the operation is progressing as planned in conjunction with the appropriate governors.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen shared a joint statement with Defense Secretary James Mattis Friday indicating that troops were already en route to the border.

RELATED: Texas and Arizona Announce Troop Deployments at the Border

“Working closely with the border governors, the Department of Homeland Security identified security vulnerabilities that could be addressed by the National Guard,” the statement read. “We appreciate the governors’ support and are dedicated to working with them to secure the national borders.”

Do you support Trump's plan to deploy the National Guard?

In a memorandum on the issue he signed this week, Trump declared that the “situation at the border has now reached a point of crisis.”

In response to the “lawlessness that continues at our southern border,” he said his administration “has no choice but to act.”

As of Friday evening, the Texas National Guard had committed 250 of its troops to the border within 72 hours. In Arizona, 150 troops are under orders to deploy next week.

