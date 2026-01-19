Nevada Special Education Aide Allegedly Dragged Autistic Kid By the Arm

A special education aide in Clark County, Nevada, allegedly dragged a child with autism by the arm 30 feet down the hallway.

Surveillance footage at J.E. Manch Elementary School recorded Zachary May, 21, allegedly holding onto the arm of and dragging the autistic student down the hall earlier this year, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The student has limited verbal communication capabilities, but had entered a classroom door and tried to greet fellow students.

That’s when May allegedly tried getting the student to leave, but faced some degree of difficulty.

According to one eyewitness, the student fell to their knees, at which point May allegedly “aggressively grabbed (them) by the arm and dragged (them) out of the classroom while (the student) was still on the floor.”

May allegedly showed frustration in his facial expressions, but did not say anything to the student, per the eyewitness.

The student was seen on surveillance footage five minutes later running away from May.

May grabbed the student again and dragged the student another four feet.

When he was detained following reports of the behavior, May told police that he placed a minor restraint on the student after escaping him.

When police conducted a wellness check at the student’s home, no injuries were found on the student’s arms.

May faces one felony count of battery on a vulnerable person and one felony count of child abuse or neglect.

There are other reports across the country of government school employees abusing children with special needs.

Jamison Elementary School in Pennsylvania allegedly has an extensive history of abuse incidents, per a report from WPVI.

Between September and December 2024, a teacher and an aide allegedly abused four students — varying in age from kindergarten to second grade — in an autism support room.

There were reports of students being physically restrained and having their water intake limited.

One student was even found naked inside the classroom.

James Pepper, a member of the school board, said he’s been trying to draw more attention to the allegations.

“I’ve asked repeatedly for the police to go back and take a closer look at this. The district attorney’s office has refused,” Pepper said.

