Share
News
A fleet of yellow school buses parked near a high school.
A fleet of yellow school buses parked near a high school. (photovs / Getty Images)

Nevada Special Education Aide Allegedly Dragged Autistic Kid By the Arm

 By Michael Austin  January 19, 2026 at 3:00am
Share

A special education aide in Clark County, Nevada, allegedly dragged a child with autism by the arm 30 feet down the hallway.

Surveillance footage at J.E. Manch Elementary School recorded Zachary May, 21, allegedly holding onto the arm of and dragging the autistic student down the hall earlier this year, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The student has limited verbal communication capabilities, but had entered a classroom door and tried to greet fellow students.

That’s when May allegedly tried getting the student to leave, but faced some degree of difficulty.

According to one eyewitness, the student fell to their knees, at which point May allegedly “aggressively grabbed (them) by the arm and dragged (them) out of the classroom while (the student) was still on the floor.”

May allegedly showed frustration in his facial expressions, but did not say anything to the student, per the eyewitness.

The student was seen on surveillance footage five minutes later running away from May.

May grabbed the student again and dragged the student another four feet.

When he was detained following reports of the behavior, May told police that he placed a minor restraint on the student after escaping him.

When police conducted a wellness check at the student’s home, no injuries were found on the student’s arms.

May faces one felony count of battery on a vulnerable person and one felony count of child abuse or neglect.

There are other reports across the country of government school employees abusing children with special needs.

Related:
Popular Potato Product Faces Recall in 26 States

Jamison Elementary School in Pennsylvania allegedly has an extensive history of abuse incidents, per a report from WPVI.

Between September and December 2024, a teacher and an aide allegedly abused four students — varying in age from kindergarten to second grade — in an autism support room.

There were reports of students being physically restrained and having their water intake limited.

One student was even found naked inside the classroom.

James Pepper, a member of the school board, said he’s been trying to draw more attention to the allegations.

“I’ve asked repeatedly for the police to go back and take a closer look at this. The district attorney’s office has refused,” Pepper said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Here Are the Worst Countries on Earth for Christian Persecution
Popular Potato Product Faces Recall in 26 States
Massachusetts Prison Turns Into a 'Haven for Sexual Predators' Thanks to Trans Activism
Man Tased By Police After Disruptive Entrance to New York Church
Oklahoma Citizens Rise Up Against Plans to Build Mosque in Their Town
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation