A Nevada woman is being held after police say she stabbed a man in retaliation for the death of former Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed on Jan. 3, 2020, by a U.S. drone strike. Former President Donald Trump approved the strike that led to Soleimani’s death.

Nika Nikoubin, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of battery and burglary of a business, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Henderson police responded to a call on March 5 from a man who had been stabbed.

Police said the man, who was not named, had met a woman on a dating app, and they agreed to meet at Sunset Station.

They rented a room there and began engaging in sexual activity, according to KLAS-TV.

Nikoubin blindfolded the man, police said, and later turned off the lights. She then allegedly took a knife from her purse.

At some point after that, the victim “felt a pain on the side of his neck,” according to police

Do you think this can be considered a terrorist attack? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (50 Votes) No: 9% (5 Votes)

Nikoubin said she only wanted to hurt the man and not kill him, the Review-Journal wrote, citing the arrest report.

Nikoubin acted “for revenge against U.S. troops for the killing of Qasem Solemani in 2020,” police wrote, KLAS-TV reported.

“She advised that there are injustices, in particular the killing of Qasem Soleimani in Iran,” homeland security detectives wrote, according to the Review-Journal. “Nikoubin stated she wanted revenge.”

According to KLAS-TV, police said Nikoubin told them she had been listening to a song called “Grave Digger,” which “gave her the motivation… to carry out her revenge.”

The victim was able to free himself and leave the room to call 911, police said.

Nika Nikoubin, 21, ‘lures man she met on dating site Plenty of Fish to Vegas hotel, blindfolds him and STABS him in the neck in retaliation for drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani in 2020’https://t.co/0HCYtuVmxu — Best Farsi (@BestFarsi) March 13, 2022

Nikoubin also left and allegedly told a hotel employee she had stabbed a man, according to police.

The condition of the man was not known.

Nikoubin has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 24. Bail for Nikoubin was set at $60,000.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.