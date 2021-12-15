'I Would Never Do It': The Andrew Cuomo Decision So Terrible That Even the Mob Was Horrified

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August, it was because the heat from sexual harassment standards had gotten so high not even Empire State Democrats could stand up to it.

But for Cuomo’s most vocal critics, his abuse of power over women — including state employees — was nothing compared to his policies during the coronavirus pandemic that might have led directly to the deaths of 15,000 elderly New York residents.

And one of those critics is a man who boasts about committing murder himself.

Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, a former high-ranking member of the Gambino crime family who became the government witness who put away legendary crime boss John Gotti, has long been a critic of both Governor Cuomo and his younger brother, the former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

But in a new documentary series about organized crime, Gravano lays it out.

“I hate to get into Gov. Cuomo. I will a little bit because he’s Italian and I can’t stand it,” Gravano told Patrick Bet-David, host of the pay-to-view series “The Mafia States of America,” according to Fox News, which viewed a clip.

“One, because he’s Italian and I’m embarrassed to have someone do what he did as an Italian,” Gravano said. “He killed 15,000 people by putting people with the coronavirus in [nursing homes] with old people.”

“I don’t give a f*** who tells me to do that, whether it’s [former President] Trump, the president, the vice president, you, him, I would never do it,” Gravano said, according to Fox.

“And I’m a bad*ss. I’d never do it.”

Do you trust the word of a former Mafia murderer than you trust Andrew Cuomo? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (357 Votes) No: 4% (14 Votes)

Well, there’s not much doubt Gravano — who now lives in retirement in Arizona — really is a bad*ss. He got his nickname from his ruthlessness during a childhood fistfight with bullies who stole his bike, according to KSAZ-TV in Phoenix. Apparently, he hasn’t mellowed much since.

A guy who confesses to the killings of 19 men — including planning the 1985 killing of then-Gambino mob boss Paul Castellano, which opened the way for Gotti to take over — and spent a lifetime in the take-no-prisoners underworld has to have a certain disregard for what most Americans consider normal behavior.

And let’s face it, a murderous-mobster-turned-government-informant isn’t ever going to be held up as a moral arbiter by sane people.

But his words about Andrew Cuomo and Cuomo’s breathtaking decision in March of 2020 to actually order New York nursing homes to accept patients infected with the coronavirus — turning nursing homes into killing grounds in the process — hit home.

In a YouTube video released in August, Gravano was even more explicit (if less obscene).

“He put people who have the coronavirus in old-age homes, 13,000 or 15,000 senior citizens died,” Gravano said.

“This is more than the Mafia killed in an entire time they were in this country.”

Check it out here:







And it should be no surprise that Gravano has no time for Cuomo the Younger, Chris, who lost his comfy CNN gig on Dec. 4 when he was fired for the help he tried to give his brother in fighting the sexual harassment charges. (That help included digging for information to discredit brother Andrew’s accusers.)

Andrew Cuomo and his camp’s attempt to deny the sexual harassment accusations came to nothing. His attempt to cover up the nursing home disaster he was responsible for didn’t save him.

And he’s getting blasted for killing people by a man who evidently has no shame about killing people himself.

Again, no one with an ounce of sense would consider a confessed career criminal to be the Emily Post of ethical behavior. And the word of a man who turned on his Mafia colleagues to save his own skin has to be taken with more than a grain of salt.

But when it comes to his judgment of the former New York governor, Sammy “The Bull” was dead on.

Cuomo’s pandemic policies killed more people than the Mafia ever could.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation