Never Forget Dems Supported Large-Scale Deportations Until Trump Took Up the Issue - Just Listen to What Obama Said in 2014

When watching footage of former President Barack Obama from a November 2014 address on immigration, the viewer will ask one question: What happened to the Democratic Party?

The answer is simple: President Donald Trump happened.

Obama’s speech does not sound anything like the open-borders, anything-goes rhetoric we are hearing 12 years later.

In addressing the problem — yes, Obama used the word “problem” — he said it was necessary to pass “common sense law,” but in the meantime, he was going to take steps as the executive to get control — “the same kinds of actions taken by Democratic and Republican Presidents before me.”

“First, we’ll build on our progress at the border with additional resources for our law enforcement personnel so that they can stem the flow of illegal crossings, and speed the return of those who do cross over.

“Second, I will make it easier and faster for high-skilled immigrants, graduates, and entrepreneurs to stay and contribute to our economy, as so many business leaders have proposed.

‘Third, we’ll take steps to deal responsibly with the millions of undocumented immigrants who already live in our country.”

Sure, Obama still used leftist terminology like “undocumented immigrant,” but consider that agenda — we need a strong border, deportations, pathways for people who deserve to be here, and a plan to deal with millions of illegals residing here.

He even took aim at violent criminal illegal aliens. “Even as we are a nation of immigrants, we are also a nation of laws. Undocumented workers broke our immigration laws, and I believe that they must be held accountable — especially those who may be dangerous. That’s why, over the past six years, deportations of criminals are up 80 percent. And that’s why we’re going to keep focusing enforcement resources on actual threats to our security.

Will Democrats ever see the error of their ways and push to keep illegals out? Yes No

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“Felons, not families. Criminals, not children. Gang members, not a mom who’s working hard to provide for her kids. We’ll prioritize, just like law enforcement does every day.”

According to a transcript from CNN, Obama even addressed those criminal illegal aliens directly in a follow-up speech. “If you’re a criminal, you’ll be deported. If you plan to enter the U.S. illegally, your chances of getting caught and sent back just went up.”

The former president also offered a pathway to staying in the country. “If you’ve been in America for more than five years; if you have children who are American citizens or legal residents; if you register, pass a criminal background check, and you’re willing to pay your fair share of taxes – you’ll be able to apply to stay in this country temporarily, without fear of deportation. You can come out of the shadows and get right with the law.”

Needless to say, reading through Obama’s remarks, it’s not a mirror image of the Trump Administration’s policies, but it’s a far cry from where Democrats are today.

In 2019, the Associated Press reported that during a Democratic Primary debate, every candidate raised their hand in support of providing full health coverage for illegals. Times have changed.

Refocus on the question at hand: What happened?

The answer is simple, but deserves a longer response beyond just saying “Trump.”

Our current president made border security and deportations a major part of each of his campaigns.

His opposition is willing to let the country burn if it means disagreeing with him.

That’s how toddlers think. They cross their arms and say “no” with a blatant disregard to the damage being done.

They are not driven by policy, but by a blind opposition.

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