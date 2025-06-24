They Never Learn: Teachers Union Official Brags That The Schools Own Your Children

Meet Stacy Davis Gates, the newest reason for you to homeschool your children.

That’s not her official job title, but it might as well be — at least if you live in one of America’s biggest cities. Davis Gates is the president of the Chicago Teachers Union, a position she’s already been immensely quotable in. (My personal favorite, from last March: “They’re gonna say, ‘these are great proposals and can’t nobody pay for it and CTU with all of this, that and the other and who’s gonna pay for it, Stacy?’ … Stop asking that question. Ask another question.”)

On Monday, she was speaking at the City Club of Chicago, and the takeaway she wanted was for the city’s residents to blame President Donald Trump, not the city’s broken politics, for the fact that Chicago Public Schools are running a deficit of over a half a billion dollars. (Maybe they should have asked “that question,” after all.)

“The budget and its choices manifest into real impact that our young people get to experience,” Davis Gates said in the appearance, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “So choices about the budget left students at Julian High School in 2025 without a math teacher for nearly a year, Clemente high school without a chemistry teacher … Those are not occurrences. Those are choices.”

It’s worth pointing out that CPS doesn’t have a whole lot of good choices on the table; the mayor Davis Gates supports, progressive Democrat Brandon Johnson, doesn’t have the money to give them, and neither does the City Council. That means taking out a loan or facing cuts. But I digress, since that wasn’t the only failure of public schools that she pointed out during her speech — although the second, and arguably more important, was rather unintentional.

She argued that her schools — which she admitted are hemorrhaging money and can’t educate your kids — basically own your children.

The remarks came after she noted that “one of the first social studies lessons taught in kindergarten classrooms is of community” and because of this, kids “come to understand the connectedness of people and institutions.”

“The attack on the idea of community is exactly the point,” she said, pointing to the “right-wing outrage” over a teacher who quoted African-American author James Baldwin during a rally last year: “The children are always ours,” she said. “Every single one of them, all over the globe.”

“And what comes next is, ‘CTU, you think your children are its children,’” she said with a derisive sneer.

“Yes. Yes we do,” she said to applause. “We do. ‘CTU thinks all children belong to it, and their socialist conspiracy ideology,’” she said, lapsing into the sneer again.

“Well, I don’t know about all that, but we like children. We educate them, we nurture them, we protect them, we support them, we negotiate for them, we create space for them, we even have them in our homes.”

“The children are always ours. Every single one of them. All over the globe.” “Yes, we do [think your children are our children].” pic.twitter.com/ObfHpV2tRX — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 24, 2025

Way to make yourself the new face of the homeschooling movement, Stacy Davis Gates.

Also, note the bookends there. She manages to nail that your only two roles as educators should be to educate my children and to have your children in your own homes and decide for them what kind of education they receive.

That’s it. That is the only reason you should be receiving my tax dollars — especially when you seem to be so profligate with them in Chicago, but really at any time.

You aren’t paid to negotiate, nurture, protect, or support my child in anything other than their education, especially when so much of Davis Gates’ agenda doesn’t involve education but inculcation. (Earlier in the speech, for example, she compared ending DEI initiatives to “white supremacy” challenges to post-Civil War Reconstruction, a stretch that may boggle the mind unless you live in this woman’s coddled bubble.)

This gets no better in context, if you want to sit through the whole speech. (Relevant comments begin at the 35:00 mark.)







Perhaps unsurprisingly, this drew the ire of commenters on X:

Oh my god, this is so vile. — ploppity plop (@supercalifrag33) June 24, 2025

They wouldn’t treat a dog they way those children are treated. Their children don’t go to schools in that district and they don’t live in the communities served by the public school system that employs them. — Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (@SebastianMRT) June 24, 2025

I love it when they are transparent about how sinister they are — Ryan (@michael_ryan_23) June 24, 2025

And of course they are. We’re just coming off the Biden administration, where the president said — in the same speech, mind you — that we’ve got to stop making teachers “the target of the culture wars,” then told a group of teachers that their charges are “not somebody else’s children; they’re like yours when they’re in the classroom.”

No, they aren’t. They never learn. But if the left thinks that way, the right might as well do the same — and educate their own kids, lest they fall into the hands of those who nakedly wish to get paid for indoctrinating them.

