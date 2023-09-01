Share
Commentary

'He Never Reads the Room': Biden Opens Remarks on Hurricane Idalia with a Joke from His Mother

 By Peter Partoll  August 31, 2023 at 5:36pm
Share

President Joe Biden is yet again responding to a natural disaster with misplaced jokes.

This time, the natural disaster in question is Hurricane Idalia, which just battered Florida and is continuing into Georgia and the Carolinas, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

On Thursday, Biden showed up at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington, D.C., to discuss the response to the hurricane.

He opened his remarks with a joke.

Referring to the fact that he had his back to the audience as he addressed the media, Biden said, “My mother would say, ‘I apologize for my back.'”

Trending:
Looters Pick the Wrong Disaster Area to Target, End Up with Million-Dollar Bails After Florida Sheriff's Office Gets Involved

The attempt at levity received very little laughter.


Naturally, Biden received criticism for the rather tone-deaf opening to his comments on a very serious situation. One social media user remarked, “He never reads the room.”


This is not an isolated incident. Biden seems to have a habit of making jokes at inappropriate times.

Just weeks ago, the president visited the wildfire-ravaged Hawaiian island of Maui after initially refusing to comment on the disaster.

During his visit, he made a plethora of badly timed jokes, saying that the mayor of Maui County looks like a football player and remarking on how hot the ground was (“That’s some hot ground, man!”).

Related:
WaPo Scared to Say Biden Is Lying - Instead Claims He's Retelling Stories That Can't Be Verified

Biden’s response to these natural disasters is characteristic of his apparent disregard for the plight of ordinary Americans.

It’s not just natural disasters — he has shown complete indifference to concerns about the border, inflation and crime, as well.

And for a career politician, he sure knows how to put his foot in his mouth at the worst possible moment.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Property Manager Distraught After Clearing Out Wrong Man's Apartment, But the Tone Changes After They Realize Who He Is
Young Republicans National Convention Release Results of Straw Poll - Trump Came in Second
Police Officer and His Supervisor Arrested After Gruesome Discovery in a Field
'The Five' Thriving Without Geraldo Rivera - Show Crushes All of Cable News in Ratings
'He Never Reads the Room': Biden Opens Remarks on Hurricane Idalia with a Joke from His Mother
See more...

Conversation