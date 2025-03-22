Former Clinton pollster Mark Penn said Friday on Fox News that crucial voter groups are fleeing the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party’s favorability rating plummeted to a new low of 29%, according to a CNN/SSRS poll conducted from March 6-9. During an appearance on “Hannity,” Penn said he was shocked at the current state of the Democratic Party and said he’s never seen its rating this low in decades.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in over 40 years of polling. The Democratic Party ratings have collapsed from a 47% favorable down to 29, 27 in some of these polls, and that’s an incredible loss of moderate, working-class voters,” Penn said.

Penn said that the party seems to be shrinking to a base composed primarily of left-wing advocates like Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who have been actively promoting the Democratic platform across the country.

“Those [are the] kinds of voters that the Democratic Party needs to win elections, and it’s being shrunk to a base of left-wing advocates like Bernie Sanders and AOC who were touring the country carrying the Democratic banner. That’s not helping,” Penn added.

A group of national Democratic organizations, including the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and the Association of State Democratic Committees, initiated the “People’s Town Halls” tour last Friday in Iowa, targeting Republican-controlled districts throughout the U.S.

This campaign follows the Democratic Party’s substantial losses in the 2024 elections, where Republicans captured the White House and majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Democrats have formed a resistance to oppose President Donald Trump’s policies, specifically targeting the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, which has reduced federal agency workforces.

The creation of DOGE, which aims to cut government expenditures, has ignited fierce Democratic Party resistance, but it has also garnered significant support from the American populace.

In the House, Ocasio-Cortez has attacked the Trump-endorsed government spending bill, calling it a “slush fund” for Trump and Musk on social media. Meanwhile, Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman slammed his party’s resistance to the bill, dismissing it as “total theater.”

