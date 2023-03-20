Parler Share
Joe Biden talking to reporters
President Joe Biden talks to reporters before departing from the South Lawn of the White House, March 17, 2023, in Washington. (Alex Brandon / AP Photo)

'I Have Never Seen Biden This Scared': Watch as Joe Is Pressed on His Chinese Family Dealings

 By George C. Upper III  March 20, 2023 at 8:23am
On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability released a memo stating that close family members of President Joe Biden had received millions in payments from a Chinese company in 2017, shortly after the then-vice president had left office.

On Friday, asked about that memorandum, Biden had precious little to say — and social media users took notice, with one commenting, “I have never seen Biden this scared.”

“That’s not true,” he said, before backing away from reporters gathered on the White House South Lawn to shout questions at the president as he prepared to leave for Delaware for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

It wasn’t much of a response to the detailed investigative findings released by the committee.

“Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability issued a memorandum revealing new evidence resulting from the investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling and business schemes,” the committee announced on its website Thursday. (The memorandum is available in its entirety below.)

“Subpoenaed financial records show that from 2015 to 2017, Biden family members — Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden, and an unknown ‘Biden’ — and their companies collectively received $1.3 million in payments from accounts related to Rob Walker, a Biden family associate.

“Notably, on March 1, 2017, less than two months after Vice President Joe Biden left public office, State Energy HK Limited, a Chinese company, wired $3 million to Rob Walker’s company,” the announcement explained. “The next day, the company wired $1,065,000 to a company associated with James Gilliar, another Biden family associate. Afterwards, the Biden family received approximately $1,065,000 in payments over a three-month period in different bank accounts. From the bank records, it appears that the Biden family received approximately one-third of the money obtained from the China wire.”

Is Biden the most corrupt president of all time?

The committee’s chairman, Kentucky Republican James Comer, promised to continue digging into the Biden family’s financial affairs.

“The Oversight Committee is concerned about the national security implications resulting from President Biden’s family receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals,” he wrote in a statement about the memorandum.

Numerous social media users noted Biden’s discomfort, which may have come in part because his allies in the mainstream media don’t seem to be playing as nicely lately as he’s used to.

You can read the entire committee memorandum here:

Bank Records Memo 3.16.23 by The Western Journal on Scribd

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Conversation