'I Have Never Seen Biden This Scared': Watch as Joe Is Pressed on His Chinese Family Dealings

On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability released a memo stating that close family members of President Joe Biden had received millions in payments from a Chinese company in 2017, shortly after the then-vice president had left office.

On Friday, asked about that memorandum, Biden had precious little to say — and social media users took notice, with one commenting, “I have never seen Biden this scared.”

“That’s not true,” he said, before backing away from reporters gathered on the White House South Lawn to shout questions at the president as he prepared to leave for Delaware for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

BREAKING: President #Biden reacts to House GOP’s new memo about his family dealings related to #HunterBiden, saying, “That’s not true,” after asking me back, “My family dealings?” @RepJamesComer’s memo, citing bank records, says Biden family members received $1M from Hunter… https://t.co/h108Mqhfv1 pic.twitter.com/xdCuuUNvcU — Iris Tao (@IrisTaoTV) March 17, 2023

It wasn’t much of a response to the detailed investigative findings released by the committee.

“Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability issued a memorandum revealing new evidence resulting from the investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling and business schemes,” the committee announced on its website Thursday. (The memorandum is available in its entirety below.)

“Subpoenaed financial records show that from 2015 to 2017, Biden family members — Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden, and an unknown ‘Biden’ — and their companies collectively received $1.3 million in payments from accounts related to Rob Walker, a Biden family associate.

“Notably, on March 1, 2017, less than two months after Vice President Joe Biden left public office, State Energy HK Limited, a Chinese company, wired $3 million to Rob Walker’s company,” the announcement explained. “The next day, the company wired $1,065,000 to a company associated with James Gilliar, another Biden family associate. Afterwards, the Biden family received approximately $1,065,000 in payments over a three-month period in different bank accounts. From the bank records, it appears that the Biden family received approximately one-third of the money obtained from the China wire.”

The committee’s chairman, Kentucky Republican James Comer, promised to continue digging into the Biden family’s financial affairs.

“The Oversight Committee is concerned about the national security implications resulting from President Biden’s family receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals,” he wrote in a statement about the memorandum.

Numerous social media users noted Biden’s discomfort, which may have come in part because his allies in the mainstream media don’t seem to be playing as nicely lately as he’s used to.

I have never seen Biden this scared: Joe Biden gets terrified when he hears the report of $1 million plus payment from Chinese energy company. The reverse walk tells it all. pic.twitter.com/S68kKTSHTO — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 19, 2023

First time he’s ever had real questions thrown at him. — Donna Bradshaw (@DonnaBr45155460) March 19, 2023

The walls are closing in slowly but surely. — Galin Brooks (@galin_brooks) March 19, 2023

Biden was surprised he wasn’t asked about Leprechauns & ice cream today The real question knocked him back a bit Well done — Andrew Humphreys ✝️🇺🇸 (@AndyWHumphreys) March 18, 2023

He acts like he really didn’t know from look on his face! It took him a while for it to register and then looked scared! — DRH (@DRHBoston) March 19, 2023

You can read the entire committee memorandum here:

Bank Records Memo 3.16.23 by The Western Journal on Scribd

