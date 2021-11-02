Share
Commentary
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as his attorney gives an opening statement during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Commentary
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as his attorney gives an opening statement during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Sean Krajacic - Pool / Getty Images)

Never-Before-Seen Kyle Rittenhouse Video Shows the Moment the Mob Almost Got Him, Then He Shoots

 By Michael Austin  November 2, 2021 at 4:51pm
Never-before-seen footage of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting appears to clear the teenager of wrongdoing.

Human Events Daily obtained the footage which the outlet’s senior editor — Jack Posobiec — alleges is “never-before-seen FBI footage of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting.”

Rittenhouse, who is 18 years old, currently faces homicide charges for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. He is also facing attempted homicide charges for shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, among various other lesser charges.

In a subsequent tweet published hours later, Posobiec alleged that the FBI “refused to allow this video to be broadcast publicly, and covered up the testimony of the pilot who flew the plane.”

Toward the end of the video in question, near the 1 minute and 40-second mark, aerial footage appears to show Rittenhouse fleeing a group of men.

Three men — presumably Rosenbaum, Huber and Grosskreutz — can then be seen chasing after him.

After doing his best to create distance, it appears that Rittenhouse only fires as the first pursuer, who CNN identifies as Rosenbaum, came within mere feet of him.

Do you believe Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent?

The website of Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund alleges the shooting event unfolded as follows:

After a man — Joshua Ziminski — brandished a handgun and confronted Rittenhouse, bystanders began yelling threats at him. It was then that Rittenhouse looked over his shoulder and saw Rosenbaum running at him, according to the legal fund.

Kyle then fled from Rosenbaum, heard Ziminki fire his weapon and turned to see Rosenbaum “inches from him” and “grabbing for his weapon.”

The new footage appears to back up this story.

It’s difficult to watch these events unfold and not come to the conclusion that Rittenhouse’s life was in danger, therefore justifying his use of deadly force.

As long as this new footage wasn’t edited in any way, Rittenhouse could very well be getting off scot-free, albeit there will certainly be other facts for the jury to consider.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh perhaps put it best in his review of the footage.

“Totally conclusive. This whole trial is a farce. Rittenhouse was being pursued and attacked. He shot in self-defense,” Walsh wrote.

“This is absolutely undeniable based on the footage. Anyone claiming otherwise is simply lying. They want this kid convicted whether he’s guilty or not.”

Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




Conversation

