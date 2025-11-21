Most NeverTrump Republicans, conservatives believe, would rather join the Democrats than remain a Republican in a party where they aren’t the establishment. Few have been willing to go on the record as such.

Thus, at least give George Conway this much credit: he’s willing to put his mouth where his money is, at least these days.

Conway — who you might remember as one half of one of the weirder and sadder political marriages of recent times from his former better half, Trump campaign manager and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway — is reportedly eyeing a run seek the seat of retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler in New York City, according to a report in The New York Times on Wednesday.

You might think that this would be tough, given that the retiring Nadler is a Democrat. You’d be correct. You might also assume there is the additional difficulty of his being an overwhelmingly Democratic seat, and you’d also be correct. Because, in the least surprising outing since the posthumous confirmation that Liberace identified as homosexual, Trump critic Conway now identifies as a Democrat — and is looking to enter the crowded field of lefties vying for the position, which includes Nadler’s protégé and a Kennedy family failson.

From The New York Times’ profile:

Mr. Conway, 62, who currently lives in Bethesda, Md., has hired the Democratic pollster Anna Greenberg to work on a budding campaign to succeed Representative Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York, who is retiring. He is also scouting apartments in the district where he lived and worked for years before relocating to Washington in 2017 when his wife at the time, Kellyanne Conway, joined the first Trump administration as a senior White House official. (The Conways divorced in 2023.)

Mr. Conway outlined his pitch on Tuesday night at a private virtual event for paid members of Democracy Docket, the media outlet founded by Marc Elias, the Democratic attorney.

There, he said he had landed on the idea of running for Mr. Nadler’s seat after feeling frustrated by the eight Senate Democrats who caved this month and voted with Republicans to reopen the government without a deal to extend expiring health care subsidies.

Yes, that’s right: Conway is so angry about Democrat lawmakers reopening the government to pay its employees and SNAP recipients that he wants to become one to prevent competence and reality-acknowledging of that sort. (“But this rank dysfunction had such promise!” you can almost hear a distraught Conway mumbling to himself in his Bethesda study after the vote to reopen was cast.)

“This is the time for a lawyer who has never been in politics to go into politics,” Conway said. “This is lawyering now.”

“We need to do things to make sure there is accountability. We need to undo the damage that he has done to the Justice Department. And then we have to create new safeguards that are going to make the Watergate safeguards look like child’s play.”

Conway said he admitted the whole once-being-a-Republican-lawyer thing “will put some people off, I think” — after all, this guy was a lawyer for women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct and was once a member of the Federalist Society — but it’s not like anybody who spends too much time on X doesn’t know what this guy’s about.

He hasn’t talked about his nascent congressional run, for example, but he’s been the same ol’ Conway on social media, offering these Dem-parroting takes in between straight-up reposts from Democrat and lefty accounts:

This Thanksgiving please remember to give thanks to the Lord that Trump and his people are so unbelievably incompetent 🙏🏼🦃 https://t.co/RLJ2zy5qr8 — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) November 19, 2025

what if a lawyer is just pretending to be a US Attorney 😂 🤔 https://t.co/7NbgPugI14 — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) November 19, 2025

I mean, the only rational response to this is LOL https://t.co/ddIUNsE26b — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) November 20, 2025

Indeed, one wonders what “lawyering” is getting done by Conway when one considers the volume of his interactions on social media. If this is a guy who actually spends most of his time tending his lawyerly garden, I think we should start drug-testing political candidates.

That said, I again urge you to give him credit. Conway — who supported Trump up until he fired former FBI Director James Comey in 2017 — nursed the I’m-a-loyal-conservative-but… grift for quite a while. Now he’s finally admitting what he should have admitted from the outset: There are only two major league teams if you want to play ball with the politico-nerd social caste in D.C., and he’d gladly switch sides (heck, cities even) if he’s not in the starting lineup. For Beltway lifers, it’s always better to rule in hell than to serve in heaven.

Of course, most of the NeverTrumpers would rather have it both ways, proclaiming that they’re really independent conservatives while shilling for the left. Take Bill Kristol. Please, Democrats — especially now that he’s turned into a Zohran Mamdani stan:

I’ve gotta say, I’m rapidly becoming more anti-anti-Zohran than anti-Zohran. https://t.co/NqVH18uKcH — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 26, 2025

“New York is a huge city. [Mamdani is] not going to destroy it, I don’t think. He’s gonna set up five silly government-run grocery stores, I guess. I don’t think he even will do that… And so they’ll be fine,” Kristol said in October.

“I do think the right’s reaction to Mamdani has been a little hysterical. He’s a very impressive politician. I don’t know that he’s going to be a very good mayor. He’s 33 years old, he’s never run anything. They’re good people who could work for him though, in New York. So, who knows? I don’t know.”

There are only three worthwhile words in that whole quote and you have to wait until the last three words to find them.

Conway and Kristol have several things in common, among them being that both personages are associated with self-important NeverTrumper outlet The Bulwark. (Kristol is an editor-at-large there, Conway a podcaster for them.) Both say things that are materially identical to — and, at times, even more hysterical than — elected Democrats. At least one admits it.

There are two advantages to Conway’s sudden conversion. First, he becomes just another unexceptional left-liberal as opposed to a soi-disant dissident Republican. Second, the guy did it as part of a thoroughly quixotic quest; if JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg doesn’t get it despite his star power, Nadler’s preferred successor, state Assemblyman Micah Lasher, will likely take the nomination. Even the Democrats probably know better than to trust George Conway, after all.

