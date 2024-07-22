When former President Donald Trump spoke about God having a hand in his survival, Republican Spencer Cox of Utah was listening.

Cox, who has resided in the NeverTrump wing of the Republican Party, said in a news conference on Friday that he had spent the night of the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump “distraught, worried about our nation and what we’d become and who we are,” according to the Deseret News.

Then came time on July 14 “in contemplation” and prayer before he sent Trump a letter outlining his thoughts.

The letter stayed private until after Trump’s Thursday night speech at the Republican National Convention, where aides said his decision on making his letter public would be made based on what Trump said and how he said it.

And now Cox, who on July 11 had said he would not vote for Trump or President Joe Biden and who has never backed Trump, is supporting the former president.

He shared the letter on social media on Friday, saying, “Last Sunday I was feeling incredibly discouraged about our nation. After much prayer and searching about how to help heal our divides, I felt I needed to write former President Trump. I’m hopeful I can help in some small way.”

Last Sunday I was feeling incredibly discouraged about our nation. After much prayer and searching about how to help heal our divides, I felt I needed to write former President Trump. I’m hopeful I can help in some small way. pic.twitter.com/RBOgFTHE39 — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) July 19, 2024

The governor put his heart and faith into the letter, which began with thoughts shared by millions of Americans.

“My wife Abby and I watched in disbelief as we saw the images of the attack on your life,” he wrote. “The sound of the gunshots. Your hand to your face. The Secret Service agents surrounding you.

“And then you stood again and raised your fist to the air. The flag waving in the background. In that moment you represented the best of America at one of our very worst times. Bloodied but not bowed. Courage — literally — under fire.

“As important as that immediate reaction was, I was even more impressed with the statements that you and Melania made afterwards. There was strength in those words, and also humility. It was a side of you most of us have not seen, and it gave so many of us tremendous hope for the future of our country.”

Cox echoed Trump’s words when he wrote, “I want you to know that I truly believe that God had a hand in saving you.”

“I don’t know what it feels like to be less than an inch away from certain death,” the governor said. “I also hesitate to even imagine what would have happened to our country if your life had not been miraculously spared. I worry that we would have experienced the unthinkable.”

He said he believed Trump was spared for a purpose.

“Now, because of that miracle, you have the opportunity to do something that no other person on earth can do right now: unify and save our country,” Cox said. “I fear that America is on the precipice of unmitigated disaster. We need to turn down the temperature and find ways to come together again before it’s too late.

“As Melania so eloquently said, ‘Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now. [A]scend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence.’

“And as you said so powerfully, ‘In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win.'”

The governor wrote that only Trump can do what must be done.

He said the Republican nominee has “a chance to do something that people have said is impossible. You have a chance to build a coalition of support that our country has not seen since Ronald Reagan. And you don’t have to compromise on a single conservative policy in order to do it.”

Cox, who wrote the letter before Biden had dropped out of the race, said a change in tone could transform America.

“By treating President Biden with basic human dignity and respect and by emphasizing unity rather than hate, you will win this election by an historic margin and become one of our nation’s most transformational leaders,” he wrote. “By extending an olive branch to voters who are open to persuasion and ignoring the extremists, you can solidify a legacy as one of the most important presidents in our nation’s 250-year history.”

The governor said Trump could be a new Abraham Lincoln.

“I believe in our better angels, Mr. President, and I believe you are capable of being that kind of leader for this troubled nation. It is a huge burden to be placed on any person, but I want you to know that I pledge my support and I know that millions of others will rally to that kind of leadership,” Cox wrote.

“Our country is on the verge of being torn apart. I pray we can avoid any more senseless violence and loss of life,” he said. “We truly need a Lincoln to bring us together.

“Indeed it was Lincoln who said, ‘Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?’ You, and only you, can be that kind of leader for us today.”

