NeverTrumper George Conway Flames Out as Dem, Finishes NY House Primary Behind Unknown USAID Hack, Unstable Kennedy Kid, Two Others

Sure, George Conway broke up his family, changed his party affiliation, and became known as a labile bumbler thanks to Trump Derangement Syndrome, but at least he has a fifth-place finish in a Democratic House primary to show for it.

Conway — a one-time Republican operative and one-time husband to Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for Donald Trump’s first presidential win and an adviser to the president — managed to finish behind four other people in the primary for New York’s 12th Congressional District despite a blitz campaign and significant name recognition.

With 87 percent of the vote counted in the race to replace retiring Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler in a deep-blue Manhattan district, Conway was pulling 6.1 percent of the vote, according to The Associated Press.

The race was declared shortly after 10 p.m. for Micah Lasher, a state assemblyman and protégé of Nadler’s, who had a little over 39 percent of the vote in the expensive race.

Alex Bores, another state assemblyman who focused on regulating artificial intelligence during the campaign, was second with 35 percent of the vote.

That Lasher and Bores would finish 1-2 wasn’t too much of a shock; Bores’ AI platform drew AI-centric PAC spending into the race in a major way, with PACs linked to OpenAI and Perplexity backing Lasher and a PAC linked to Anthropic boosting Bores, according to CNBC. Back-and-forth television attack ads blanketed New York media in the final weeks of the race, with more than $20 million spent.

So that part wasn’t a surprise. What was a shocker was the fact that Conway’s campaign, despite its publicity, was so bad he finished behind the most embarrassing Kennedy family member not accused of killing anyone (yet) and some woman whose last major gig was as a USAID vaccine-distribution apparatchik.

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Jack Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy — who has never held gainful employment aside from being a social media creator and writing a handful of short freelance pieces for Vogue — finished third with 10.8 percent of the vote as of Tuesday night. Consider this description of his campaign launch from The New York Times and marvel at the fact that he basically got twice as many votes as Conway did:

Reviving a political dynasty is best not left to chance. So on the morning that Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy, announced his campaign for a House seat in New York City, his team had a carefully choreographed plan. Aides teed up calls with frenzied media outlets, Democratic luminaries and a roster of wealthy donors. The goal was to show that Mr. Schlossberg, a 33-year-old heir known for his good looks and madcap social media musings, was a serious candidate ready for what promised to be a grueling race. But just hours into his Day 1 launch, the candidate abruptly announced a change of plans, according to three people familiar with the events. Forget dialing for dollars — Mr. Schlossberg said he needed a nap. He then effectively disappeared for the day, leaving his team reeling.

Ask not what your sleep schedule can do for you, ask what you can do for your sleep schedule. When not snoozing through his campaign launch, the Times’ May profile revealed, he was a”confounding social media presence whose scathing critiques of his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were interspersed with videos of himself dancing shirtless or claims that he was ‘having a son’ with the wife of the vice president.”

This is actually too kind by more than half; he’s known for posting in various multiple personalities and flogging anti-Semitic tropes, as well. Still good for way more votes than George Conway.

Fourth place? Nina “Um, Who?” Schwalbe, whose last major gig, according to left-wing NYC outlet Hell Gate, was “being tapped by the Biden administration to lead USAID’s global distribution of millions of COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.” She had 7.1 percent of the vote, a full percentage point more than Conway.

Let’s not forget that we’re not too far removed from a time where Conway was omnipresent on cable news due to the fact that he was willing to publicly break up his marriage to his wife because he hated Donald Trump so much, then got even more attention as one of the motive interests behind E. Jean Carroll’s kooky sexual misconduct lawsuit against Trump.

He then ended up choking back tears, talking about how he spent his kids’ inheritance to try to get Joe Biden elected in 2024 in what qualified, apparently, as a campaign ad:

Never-Trumper George Conway Admits Giving His Children’s Inheritance to Biden Campaign | David Hawkins, Slay News Anti-Trump lawyer George Conway has revealed he donated nearly $1 million, money he says was meant for his children’s inheritance, to Joe Biden’s failed 2024… pic.twitter.com/mzEtsBkzou — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) April 11, 2026

And then he went on “Morning Joe” on MSNBC and predicted Donald Trump would be behind bars for the rest of his life:

In 2024 George Conway said that Trump was most likely going to prison for the rest of his life. After Trump won Conway cried because he blew a million dollars on Biden’s campaign. Now he just got embarrassed in his primary. That’s quite a run George! pic.twitter.com/r4vCNUhOM6 — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 24, 2026

Oh, and the campaign ads were spectacular as well:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar footage that some viewers will find offensive.

And, for the last day of early voting, one final campaign video that I haven’t posted on social media. On Tuesday, we can make this happen!! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/0bUCHYpeo4 — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) June 21, 2026

Oh, you rebel, you.

Anyhow, the only way Mr. Conway will be going to go to Washington will be on a commercial flight or on Amtrak. And, given how he’s been splurging with his kids’ inheritance, my guess is it’ll be in coach. Bon voyage, George. We’ll miss you.

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