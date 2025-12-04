New, 7th Seditious Dem Senator Hopes 'Uniformed Military' Can 'Save Us' From Trump

Add another Democrat to the “Seditious Six.”

There was room, after all; it’s still alliterative until you get to eight. Someone needed to join the group of six Democrats who decided that, if you don’t like the president, it was perfectly acceptable to tell the military to disobey orders:

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community. The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution. Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

Mind you, everyone in that video said that they didn’t have any specific illegal orders they were saying people should disobey. They were just throwing a hypothetical out there. Right.

Well, now in barges the seventh member of the seditious posse — only this time he says that the military might be able to “save us” from the president.

Appearing on “Morning Joe” on MS NOW — the network formerly known as MSNBC — Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said that he thinks the men and women in uniform might be able to deliver the nation (and by that, he means the Democrats) from Donald Trump.

Warner, who’s represented the commonwealth in the upper chamber since 2009, called the Trump administration’s disrespect for the military “unprecedented,” including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s “pep rally” for the brass.

“This is an administration that has fired uniformed generals from the head of the [National Security Administration], the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency,” Warner continued, before veering into very uncomfortable territory.

“And I think, in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this president and his lame people like Hegseth,” he said. “Because I think their commitment is to the Constitution, and obviously not to Trump.”

Sen. Mark Warner: “I think, in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this President.” They’re now just openly calling for military coups against President Trump. pic.twitter.com/JUHiWK0y1o — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 3, 2025

This got plenty of negative attention online, as it should have.

You are living under military rule now if the military is tolerating this talk and isn’t openly declaring its allegiance to the constitutional civilian chain of command. https://t.co/Cs67dOmmbu — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) December 3, 2025

We don’t have a functioning government. Not if members of Congress are allowed to openly call for and participate in a coup on national television with zero repercussions. https://t.co/XYFCsVW9oF — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) December 3, 2025

Prosecute anyone calling for military coups. https://t.co/Hoibe2SGg7 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 3, 2025

How did people think this was going to go over? This was saying, in just so many words, that people in uniform might save them from Donald Trump — how? Well, one only needs to go a few steps into the obvious to realize he’s fomenting military disobedience. That’s seditious conspiracy.

In short, the “Seditious Six” have a new member. The sad thing? It’s definitely not going to stop at seven. We’ll only re-achieve alliteration when we hit sixteen — and the problem is that it won’t take too long to make it there, either.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.