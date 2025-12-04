Share
Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, talks to reporters about Democrats being excluded from briefings the Trump administration gave to Republicans about military strikes on alleged drug boats at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, talks to reporters about Democrats being excluded from briefings the Trump administration gave to Republicans about military strikes on alleged drug boats at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

New, 7th Seditious Dem Senator Hopes 'Uniformed Military' Can 'Save Us' From Trump

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 4, 2025 at 7:11am
Add another Democrat to the “Seditious Six.”

There was room, after all; it’s still alliterative until you get to eight. Someone needed to join the group of six Democrats who decided that, if you don’t like the president, it was perfectly acceptable to tell the military to disobey orders:

Mind you, everyone in that video said that they didn’t have any specific illegal orders they were saying people should disobey. They were just throwing a hypothetical out there. Right.

Well, now in barges the seventh member of the seditious posse — only this time he says that the military might be able to “save us” from the president.

Appearing on “Morning Joe” on MS NOW — the network formerly known as MSNBC — Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said that he thinks the men and women in uniform might be able to deliver the nation (and by that, he means the Democrats) from Donald Trump.

Warner, who’s represented the commonwealth in the upper chamber since 2009, called the Trump administration’s disrespect for the military “unprecedented,” including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s “pep rally” for the brass.

“This is an administration that has fired uniformed generals from the head of the [National Security Administration], the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency,” Warner continued, before veering into very uncomfortable territory.

“And I think, in many ways, the uniformed military may help save us from this president and his lame people like Hegseth,” he said. “Because I think their commitment is to the Constitution, and obviously not to Trump.”

This got plenty of negative attention online, as it should have.

How did people think this was going to go over? This was saying, in just so many words, that people in uniform might save them from Donald Trump — how? Well, one only needs to go a few steps into the obvious to realize he’s fomenting military disobedience. That’s seditious conspiracy.

In short, the “Seditious Six” have a new member. The sad thing? It’s definitely not going to stop at seven. We’ll only re-achieve alliteration when we hit sixteen — and the problem is that it won’t take too long to make it there, either.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




