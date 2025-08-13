New Alligator Alcatraz Coming Online Within 1 Week - Biggest Facility in Country and in Prime Location

If you’re a fan of the Alligator Alcatraz detention facility in the Florida Everglades, there’s good news: Another facility could be fully operational next week.

KATU reported, a new holding center at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, is expected to become the largest detention facility in the country.

Camp East Montana will be able to hold up to 1,000 illegal immigrants by this fall, all of them single adult men and women.

According to Republican Sen. John Cornyn, the detainees here are illegals who have been slated for deportation and have used all legal appeals.

Cornyn toured the facility on Monday, giving it the catchy name “Lone Star Lockup.”

WGME reported, Cornyn gave remarks to the media after his visit, stating, “These are humane, safe facilities and a vast improvement of what these folks are used to.”

The facility will continue to be expanded, with hopes of eventually having 5,000 beds, Cornyn indicated in an X post.

Whatever the case, this won’t be another Alligator Alcatraz in the sense that illegals will be surrounded by vicious, deadly reptiles, but it should still get the job done.

El Paso sits on the border with Mexico.

Although WGME reported that El Paso County unanimously passed a resolution condemning the facility, one would have to imagine local residents have had enough.

That goes for all of Texas — and the rest of the country, as well.

Under former President Joe Biden, the Lone Star State became a doormat for an invasion.

In one of the most brilliantly calculated moves by a public official, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott took to transporting illegals right to the home states of the Democratic officials and leftists who supported their invasion.

For anyone crying foul at the Trump administrations efforts with new detention facilities, what else should the president do?

He certainly won’t be setting these people up in hotels and handing out pre-paid cash cards, so they can take an extended vacation.

Biden’s border policy was nothing short of radical.

President Donald Trump’s response has to be a radical reversal.

