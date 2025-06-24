New 'Alligator Alcatraz' Jail for Illegals Will Be Guarded by Alligators and Pythons in Florida, Opening in Weeks

The state of Florida is in the process of building a special detention facility to house illegal aliens named “Alligator Alcatraz” that would see an Everglades airfield converted into a prison to assist with President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

The New York Times couldn’t hide its horror at the idea, calling it the “scariest sounding” nickname in a recent report about the project.

The newspaper also referred to it as a “detention facility for migrants,” as if it were designed as a stop off for commuters.

“The remote facility, composed of large tents, and other planned facilities will cost the state around $450 million a year to run, but Florida can request some reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security,” the report continued.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier reportedly wanted the project located in the Everglades specifically because the dangerous wildlife — including alligators and pythons — would serve as a deterrent against escape.

A spokesperson for his office said that work on the new facility started Monday morning, according to the Times.

This is federalism at its best.

The political climate has finally shifted to the point where individual states have the ability to tangibly assist with border security measures.

This is a far cry from the environment of helplessness crated during the Biden administration.

It’s also a callback to when Trump reportedly talked about putting alligators around a moat near the southern border during his first term, and is meant to strike fear into the hearts of lawbreakers, much like Guantanamo Bay.

Due to the small scale of the project, estimated at around 5,000 beds, the facility and others like it will probably be more symbolic than practical, but should provide minor relief until Congress delivers more federal funding.

Trump did, however, sign an executive order at the beginning of his second term instructing the Department of Defense to start preparing a 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay, according to CBS News.

“Most people don’t even know about it,” the president said. “We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. Some of them are so bad, we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back. So we’re gonna send them out to Guantanamo.”

This news of the Florida facility comes after reports that Trump is also considering reopening the Alcatraz prison off the coast of San Francisco, California.

The infamous setting for the 1979 blockbuster film “Escape from Alcatraz,” starring legendary actor Clint Eastwood, has a reputation for being an inescapable maximum-security structure.

The ultimate irony about the Florida facility is that FEMA money from a fund that was created during the Biden administration, and used to pay for the housing and care of individuals going through the immigration court system, will be redirected for the Florida venture, according to the Times.

“The Trump administration criticized Mr. Biden’s use of the money, particularly the funds that went toward helping New York City to care for migrants,” the report concluded. “Earlier this year, DHS took back $80 million from the grants. The city is suing to retrieve the money.”

Liberals should have expected this sort of epic backlash.

The die was cast when they supported an administration that encouraged millions of illegals to invade the southern border completely unchecked, as average Americans were forced to sit by and watch while their country rapidly changed for the worse.

