New 'Apocalypse Early Warning System' Keeps Tabs on Billionaires, Will Warn You if They All Start Fleeing to Bunkers - Everyone Can Use It

If the apocalypse is upon us, how will you know? Most of us would probably rely on something like social media — X, Instagram, or Facebook — finding out via a newsfeed that it’s time to make haste.

Others would turn to mainstream media outlets like Fox News or CNN, although the latter might run a misleading chyron — something like “Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Doomsday Unfolding.”

In the event you’re looking for different means of determining when to panic, artist and coder Kyle McDonald has launched a website called the “Apocalypse Early Warning System,” where visitors can track the movements of private jets.

McDonald told Business Insider, “I created a website that tracks private jets and assigns their movements an ’emergency level.’ The underlying joke is: If something really bad is about to happen, maybe billionaires will know before the rest of us.”

Not to worry, the emergency level is currently 1/5.

McDonald says he was inspired by a comment from President Donald Trump regarding the conflict with Iran.

“I saw a threat from President Donald Trump about Iran — that a ‘whole civilization’ would die if they didn’t agree to a ceasefire deal — and that got me thinking about information: who gets it, who controls it, and who we actually trust anymore.”

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“If there were really going to be a major global catastrophe, I thought, his friends would probably find out first. The people close to power have already benefited from private information in prediction markets, politics, and crypto. Why wouldn’t that extend to existential risk?”

He then explained how the site functions.

“The system listens to a network of radio receivers around the world that pick up aircraft signals, showing their positions, altitudes, directions, and identifying information. I filter that data down to private and charter jets, then compare how many are flying at any given moment to a number I would expect.”

The website also explains, “In the event of an imminent nuclear apocalypse, we suspect that many people who have access to private jets will immediately take to the skies and escape city centers.”

McDonald said the private jet activity on April 6 went up. This was shortly before Trump’s message via social media platform Truth Social about Iran.

“I’m not saying billionaire jet activity can predict the apocalypse, but it’s alarming that there are patterns at all. The deeper question behind the project is: How do we get information, and who do we trust?”

Another question is how we got here.

How did we come to the era of nuclear proliferation, instability in the Middle East, mass Muslim migration that now terrorizes Western civilization, and the communist regimes of the far east threatening to usurp our global influences with their own?

There is no one single person responsible. These are international issues, but the domestic front does not fare better. Instability at home can also create a crisis that will see the elites fleeing.

We let the mentally unstable, the career criminals, and the avowed terrorist-supporting radicals not only roam the streets, but also hold public office.

Were we to simply uphold law and order, create a new system of asylums, and stop letting people actively working against this country occupy positions in government, we would find ourselves better off.

An investigation by Wired in December 2023 found that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a $100 million compound with a bunker planned in Hawaii.

Instead of preparing for the worst and fleeing to bunkers, why don’t the elites strive for the best in promoting peace and stability?

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