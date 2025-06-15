New AQAP Leader Tries to Mobilize Muslim Americans to Assassinate Trump and His Cabinet: Sick Video

10The leader of a terrorist group is calling for the assassination of President Donald Trump and multiple top American leaders.

In a new video, Sa’ad bin Atef al-Awlaki, leader of the group al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), issued a 34-minute incitement to terrorism, according to the New York Post, which quoted him as telling his followers to “take revenge.”

The State Department currently has a $6 million bounty on al-Awlaki, who became the leader of the Yemen-based group in March 2024.

AQAP has for many years been considered by the U.S. government to be a foreign terrorist group.

“As a first practical, and immediate measure, I call upon every Muslim in the infidel, criminal, and arrogant United States… I am saying to all of them: Revenge! Revenge! Do not consult anyone about killing infidel Americans. You should have a lot of determination and the list of your targets should be effective,” he said, according to a translation of his comments posted by MEMRI.

“Go after the scum of the earth and its greatest criminals,” he said as the video showed images of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Elon Musk.

“Go after their families, and all those who have any ties or are close to the politicians of the White House. There are no red lines after all that has been happening to our people in Gaza,” he said.

“Go after the Senate – the parliament of the real Zionists. It is the den of evil and lair of pus and filth. Go after the institutions that support the Jews and the American government, like Microsoft, and all the companies that support the American Army, Air Force, or Navy, and any company that manufactures ammunition or other things,” he continued.

“Go after Elon Musk’s companies. They are legitimate targets, and so are all the similar companies that participate in the war against Muslims.

“I say to the Knights of Hacking, the so-called ‘hackers’ among the Muslims, and to all the free people on earth who reject killing and crimes: Go after the American economy, as well as the economies of the Gulf countries that support and finance the Jews and the Americans,” he said.

The video praised Thomas Crooks, the now-deceased attempted assassin of Trump, and Elias Rodriguez, who is charged with killing two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington.

“Do not leave a single safe place for Jews, just as they have not left any homes, shelters, or respite for the Palestinians,” he said.

“Even hospitals are being bombed over the heads of the sick and wounded, and the heads of the women, children, and the elderly. Revenge! Revenge! Let each do so with what he does best and excels at,” he added.

The video called for attacks on “the Jews, the American military bases in the region, and the American aircraft carriers that are looming in the sea here.”

Al-Awlaki said Arab nations that are not at war with Israel should be punished.

“At the very least, they should strike the palaces of the treacherous Arab rulers – a dog’s tail is just as impure as its head,” he said.

