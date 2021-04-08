President Joe Biden’s talk of gun control began long before the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, last month.

During the campaign, he expressed his support for a ban on so-called assault weapons, both in a 2019 New York Times Op-Ed and in a 2020 tweet in which he said it would help “end the scourge of gun violence in America.”

It’s long past time we take action to end the scourge of gun violence in America. As president, I’ll ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, implement universal background checks, and enact other common-sense reforms to end our gun violence epidemic. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020



Now, less than three months after Biden assumed office, his gun-grabbing plans are being met with resistance.

In Arizona, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday signed the Second Amendment Firearm Freedom Act, which “aims to prohibit police and sheriffs from enforcing federal gun laws that violate the 2nd Amendment,” The Associated Press reported.

The legislation also bars public officials in the state from using funds or personnel to enforce “to enforce, administer or cooperate with” any measure that violates the Second Amendment, which guarantees Americans the right to bear arms.

“There’s a lot of discussion out of Washington, D. C., about congressional action around the Second Amendment, and this law was simply to protect the rights that we already enjoy in Arizona,” Ducey told KTAR-FM on Wednesday.

Other Arizona Republicans have been quick to share their enthusiasm for the bill as well.

“Proud to announce that Arizona citizens now have an extra layer of protection regarding the 2nd amendment,” state Rep. Leo Biasiucci said in a tweet on Wednesday. “My bill, @HB211, was signed by @dougducey yesterday!”

Proud to announce that Arizona citizens now have an extra layer of protection regarding the 2nd amendment. My bill, HB2111, was signed by @dougducey yesterday! 🇺🇸🗽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/et87HvysaS — Rep. Leo Biasiucci 🇺🇸 (@Leo4AzHouse) April 7, 2021

The signing of the Second Amendment Firearm Freedom Act came just before Biden announced several executive actions Thursday to curtail Americans’ access to guns: cracking down on “ghost guns” (firearms made from kits or parts that don’t have serial numbers), reducing access to stabilizing braces and expanding “red flag” laws.

Perfect timing for Arizona.

The entire purpose of the Second Amendment is to ward off federal tyranny by affording an equalizing opportunity to the common American, with the promise that anyone can bear arms, not just an elite group.

Now the Biden administration will have to fight if it wants to get guns out of the hands of the state’s residents.

The legislation signals that officials in Arizona value the right to keep and bear arms more than the president and his administration do.

Other states should follow suit and establish their own prohibition on enforcing federal Second Amendment violations.

All elected officials have a sworn duty to protect and uphold the inalienable rights laid out in the Constitution — including the right to keep and bear arms, which should never be infringed.

It seems that officials in Arizona are determined to do just that.

