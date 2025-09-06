New Autopen Fraud Exposed: WH Emails Show Biden Staff Used Special Email Trick to Get Around Safeguards Against Abuse

When it comes to the Joe Biden White House, the details get more damning by the day — and the written record proves it.

The 46th president’s unprecedented blizzard of pardons and commutations in the dying days of his walking-dead presidency have already been tarred by revelations that Biden was largely ignorant of the actual criminals he was favoring and the crimes they committed.

But a New York Post report on Thursday is proving the word of the Biden White House wasn’t worth the paper its autopen was writing on.

The outlet described emails it obtained that showed how distant Biden actually was from the decisions being made in his name.

But one telling detail truly stood out — a piece of email trickery meant to deliberately falsify the records of the process used for Biden’s controversial commutation of 37 federal death sentences to life imprisonment for the convicted.

In one email exchange obtained by the New York Post, dated Dec. 20, 2024, Deputy White House Counsel Tyeesha Dixon and Associate Counsel Jared English strategized on how to get White House Staff Secretary Stef Feldman on board with their commutations plan.

Feldman wanted written proof that Biden had agreed to the commutations.

English wrote Dixon that he’d prepared an email for their boss, as well as White House Counsel Ed Siskel’s signature claiming Biden’s verbal approval of the commutations for prisoners facing the death penalty, including “violent gang leaders and people convicted of crimes involving killings, kidnapping and rape,” as The Washington Times noted in an August report.

Dixon responded: “Can you write it in first person from Ed (Stef usually requires that) and include that the commutation is to life without release?”

The New York Post report doesn’t include follow-up emails, but evidently the trick was successful: The commutations were announced on Dec. 23.

The American public saw a statement attributed to Biden defending the commutations reported by outlets like the Associated Press (though God only knows how aware of anything Biden actually was), but virtually no one was privy to the behind-the-scenes machinations involved, like those described in the emails reported by the New York Post.

And those machinations matter.

In “first person” narration, of course, the action is told from the point of view of the writer, using “I” or “me” to describe his role in the events described.

Its chief power as a narrative tool is that the writer is claiming to have been actually present at the events, observed them personally, or possibly played a role in how they transpired.

When a writer uses the first person to describe events without being present, it’s a fiction. When it’s presented as part of an official record, it’s a lie.

And that’s exactly what Biden’s deputy counsel was blithely asking an associate counsel to do — in an official record of the United States, for the express purpose of getting an autopen signature on one of the most controversial Biden moves in an administration full of controversial, and borderline criminal, moves.

She was asking him to pretend to be someone else, and describe that person’s views and actions as his own, to convince the woman with the power to use Joe Biden’s autopen to do as she was told.

That’s an act of fraud on not only the American people of the present, but on generations of Americans long into the future. It’s a lie on a world-historical scale.

This is the second tranche of Biden emails to have been leaked that paint the presidency for what it was: A giant scheme of smoke and mirrors foisted on the public by a Democratic Party that has not conscience and an establishment media that has no integrity.

A trove publicized in July by The New York Times, of all places, showed clearly how out of touch Biden was in wielding the power of the pardon.

There’s no doubt a third cache somewhere, and a fourth and a fifth — all waiting for an enterprising reporter or historians of the future to make the news again.

And the details will almost certainly be even more damning than they are today.

