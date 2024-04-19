Share
News

New Biden Campaign Ad Mocked Over Laughable Claim About His Mental State

 By George C. Upper III  April 19, 2024 at 7:36am
Share

If President Joe Biden’s latest campaign ad is any indication, his team is worried about America’s perception of his current mental acuity.

And it doesn’t look like this video is going to help.

The 30-second spot, which was released on social media Thursday, opens with a man identified as Jojo Burgess, from Washington, Pennsylvania, who claims to have beeen a “proud steelworker” for more than two decades.

That’s what gives him the credibility to say “I know hard work when I see it,” or at least that’s what Biden’s handlers apparently believe.

That’s to back up the overall message of the spot: “President Biden gets things done.” Except that the ad actually does little to prove that, instead making the claim that Biden is “sharp as a knife.”

Trending:
Revealed: Growing Number of Young People Now Identify as 'Gender Season'

“I love to tell the story about meeting President Biden,” Burgess said, “because when you meet him — this guy’s as sharp as knife.”

He then claimed that “they” — the X post identified “them” as “MAGA Republicans” — “have nothing else to attack, because they can’t attack the things that he’s doing that are so good for this country.”

I beg to differ, Mr. Burgess. The Western Journal has pointed out Biden’s loose relationship with the truth, his foreign policy disasters, the incompetence of his campaign staff, his dangerous lack of border enforcement — and don’t even get met started on his electric vehicle push or the economy.

And those are all written in just the past week or two. There’s no lack of subject matter when it comes to pointing out this president’s failings.

Is Biden mentally fit for office?

Burgess continued by citing three areas — giving no evidence or even specific claims — of job growth and infrastructure improvements under Biden.

“Joe Biden gets things done,” he concluded. “That’s just who he is.”

Responses to the ad when it was posted to X were probably not what the campaign was hoping for — but they were probably about what they should have expected.

Related:
RFK Jr. Sends 'Sincerest Apologies' to His Family Over Super Bowl Commercial

There were, of course, some replies supporting the president — the man is currently tied, more or less, in national polls (though former President Donald Trump has an slight edge in swing state polling and therefore the Electoral College), so of course he has his supporters.

But it’s unlikely that this video is going to remove any doubts his detractors have about his fitness for a second term.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




New Biden Campaign Ad Mocked Over Laughable Claim About His Mental State
Poll Shows Trump Annihilate Taylor Swift in 2024 Election, Would Beat Her in Landslide Victory
Conservatives Confront Speaker Mike Johnson in Tense Moment on House Floor
Big Twist in Case of Billionaire Declared Dead After Going Missing Six Years Ago - Some Say He's Alive and Hiding in Foreign Country
Seated Trump Juror Dismissed After Admitting She Can't Be 'Fair and Unbiased'
See more...

Conversation