New Biden Campaign Ad Mocked Over Laughable Claim About His Mental State

If President Joe Biden’s latest campaign ad is any indication, his team is worried about America’s perception of his current mental acuity.

And it doesn’t look like this video is going to help.

The 30-second spot, which was released on social media Thursday, opens with a man identified as Jojo Burgess, from Washington, Pennsylvania, who claims to have beeen a “proud steelworker” for more than two decades.

That’s what gives him the credibility to say “I know hard work when I see it,” or at least that’s what Biden’s handlers apparently believe.

That’s to back up the overall message of the spot: “President Biden gets things done.” Except that the ad actually does little to prove that, instead making the claim that Biden is “sharp as a knife.”

“I love to tell the story about meeting President Biden,” Burgess said, “because when you meet him — this guy’s as sharp as knife.”

He then claimed that “they” — the X post identified “them” as “MAGA Republicans” — “have nothing else to attack, because they can’t attack the things that he’s doing that are so good for this country.”

I beg to differ, Mr. Burgess. The Western Journal has pointed out Biden’s loose relationship with the truth, his foreign policy disasters, the incompetence of his campaign staff, his dangerous lack of border enforcement — and don’t even get met started on his electric vehicle push or the economy.

And those are all written in just the past week or two. There’s no lack of subject matter when it comes to pointing out this president’s failings.

Burgess continued by citing three areas — giving no evidence or even specific claims — of job growth and infrastructure improvements under Biden.

“Joe Biden gets things done,” he concluded. “That’s just who he is.”

Responses to the ad when it was posted to X were probably not what the campaign was hoping for — but they were probably about what they should have expected.

Hahaha. All this does is make me laugh!!!! — Todd (@retirednavy05) April 19, 2024

Propaganda, Pure, unadulterated election year political propaganda. — Rob Greinke (@GreinkeRob9263) April 19, 2024

What exactly have you gotten done except get us into more wars and raise inflation and interest rates I just don’t understand how you can claim you’re getting things done. You are literally literally doing the exact opposite — Michael Brown (@j_michael_brown) April 18, 2024

There were, of course, some replies supporting the president — the man is currently tied, more or less, in national polls (though former President Donald Trump has an slight edge in swing state polling and therefore the Electoral College), so of course he has his supporters.

But it’s unlikely that this video is going to remove any doubts his detractors have about his fitness for a second term.

