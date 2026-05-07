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A United States Treasury government check, a tax return, and two social security cards.
A United States Treasury government check, a tax return, and two social security cards. (DNY59 / Getty Images)

New Bill in Congress Offers Key Reform Affecting Seniors' Social Security Payments

 By Michael Austin  May 7, 2026 at 4:00am
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A new proposal in Congress would allow seniors to work in order to make ends meet without fear of losing their Social Security benefits.

The “Senior Citizens’ Freedom to Work Act” would nix the Retirement Earnings Test, under which Social Security recipients lose benefits if they claim early retirement and continue earning above a particular threshold.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Greg Murphy, a Republican from North Carolina, according to an April 16 release from his office.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott introduced a companion bill.

“American seniors’ ability to earn income and enjoy the dignity of work should not be penalized by arbitrary parameters to receive Social Security benefits,” Murphy said in a statement.

“Current law unnecessarily complicates seniors’ right to access the benefits they paid into for the entirety of their careers and must be done away with,” he continued.

“While certain guardrails are in place to ensure the viability of Social Security and incentivize participation in the workforce, the Retirement Earnings Test does neither and is a bureaucratic hurdle that does more harm than good.”

Under current law, the Retirement Earnings Test lowers Social Security benefits by almost 50 percent if early retirees are making over $21,240 each year.

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The release from Murphy’s office noted that many seniors do not know they are eligible to have the reduction in benefits returned once they reach Full Retirement Age.

In analyzing the policy, Realtor.com noted that the “Senior Citizens’ Freedom to Work Act” comes as relying on a fixed income is more difficult amid rising costs.

Right now, those under Full Retirement Age — usually 67 years old — can earn up to $24,480 each year.

But after that income limit is reached, Social Security benefits fall by $1 for every $2 over the cap, Realtor.com described.

The company said that the number of seniors over 65 years old who are remaining in the workforce has increased since 2014.

Those living in the Northeast are most likely to remain in the workforce, a reality driven by insurance, property taxes, and maintenance associated with more expensive homeownership.

States such as New Hampshire and Massachusetts have 23.5 percent and 23.2 percent of seniors currently in their respective workforces.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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